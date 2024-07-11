A feast for the fashionistas

CHENNAI: In a realm where style meets art, Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione (ABFC) pushes boundaries of creativity and transformation. The event aims to inspire visitors to try out new styles and possibilities. Moreover, every year for the past two decades, ABFC has been presenting three editions, focussing on budding designers from across India. This edition is no different.

“We take six months before curating our designers who are just budding in this field. We also ensure to source highly skilled people because when customers give in orders we don’t want the designers to turn them down. We also source real jewellery for bridal wear and other purposes,” says Arti Bagdy, founder of ABFC.

The exhibition, launched on Wednesday, has 45 stalls. From festive war and co-ord sets to handcrafted saris, loungewear, and accessories, there is something for everyone. Meet from Gurugram runs a label called Mo by Meet that is organic and sustainable. “We are on a mission to tell modern women that you can be fashionable through sustainable clothes,” says Meet.