A feast for the fashionistas

CHENNAI: In a realm where style meets art, Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione (ABFC) pushes boundaries of creativity and transformation. The event aims to inspire visitors to try out new styles and possibilities. Moreover, every year for the past two decades, ABFC has been presenting three editions, focussing on budding designers from across India. This edition is no different.
“We take six months before curating our designers who are just budding in this field. We also ensure to source highly skilled people because when customers give in orders we don’t want the designers to turn them down. We also source real jewellery for bridal wear and other purposes,” says Arti Bagdy, founder of ABFC.
The exhibition, launched on Wednesday, has 45 stalls. From festive war and co-ord sets to handcrafted saris, loungewear, and accessories, there is something for everyone. Meet from Gurugram runs a label called Mo by Meet that is organic and sustainable. “We are on a mission to tell modern women that you can be fashionable through sustainable clothes,” says Meet.
Jaipur’s Swati brings her year-old label Manner. “We handcraft everything in pure silver by reviving an ancient technique of pleasure craft Meenakari carving withour metal,” she says. Meanwhile, Poornima’s label Manoranjitham presents the looms of Telangana and Kanchipuram. “For the exhibition, we’ve brought Gadwal silk sari prints with moong tussles, which are handlooms from the Nizam period,” she adds. Other brands that have displayed their creations include, Tapri Fine Jewellery, Vayu from Kolkata, Devasya from Delhi, and Sleeplove from Hyderabad.
This focus is also on reviving art from Tamil Nadu including woven embroidery from the Toda tribes of the Nilgiris. The commissioner and principal secretary from the handloom and textile industry, DP Yadav, says, “We want to bring them out and present their art a form to recognition, we are also presenting a momentum of Toda embroidery shall to the vice president of India to shoe that we are revving this art form.” Chief guest, actress Preetha Hari, says, “I’m glad to find representation from each state, especially the workmanship of Nilgiri Todas. It was a beautiful curation and all I could see here are young women entrepreneurs who excel in their skills.” The final edit for this year will be held just in time for Deepavali with festive collections.
Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione will be held today from 11 am to 8 pm at Hyatt Regency Chennai.