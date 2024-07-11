In a quest for her roots

But her birthplace was an unfamiliar space with a crowd of strangers. She would think about how her life would be if she were destined to live in India. Maybe she wouldn’t have endured the subjugation she had to face in Sweden. Knowing no native language, she walked through the wide and narrow lanes of the city, trailing the memories of her first visit to Faith Home orphanage in Porur, with her adoptive parents. A black-and-white photograph, on the back side of it written Mary-72, preserved in the orphanage office was the only tangible shard of the remains she had in India.

In hindsight, she questions the concept of adoption. Alluding to the adoption process in India a few decades ago, she says that adoptions happened through unauthorised agencies. It became an industry of children. She continues, “It was very complicated. Just because one is well off, they cannot decide that they will be able to take better care of the child.” She notes that this also reflects the incomprehensible disparities between the developing nations and the European countries.

She says, “Sweden claims that it is suitable for adoption. It did not have colonies. It did not have racism.” However, she counters with her experiences. Buried under the white consciousness, there was systematic discrimination. Her book, Mitt Vita Liv, which translates to ‘My White Life’, is an attempt the crumble the façade of inclusivity that white countries like Sweden have conveniently created. As she was growing up, she witnessed how racism also seeped into the vocabulary — words like negro ball, and ni**er, were loosely used by the people then.

In her book, Mary recounts what is it to be silenced and scarred, and how she couldn’t confide into anyone. She was 18 years old when the socio-political situation in Sweden was hardening. The increasing xenophobia and the growing violence against immigrants created a sense of fear — fear of an impending danger began to loom bigger and bigger.

Academics & adoption work

Academics, she thought would be a seedbed of ideas, perspectives — a forum for discussions, an expanse of intellectuals. There were discourses on the social structures, but her excitement of pursuing her Bachelor’s degree in Social Work withered away when the discussions eluded the subjects that turned critical against the country, as her views were shunned, as her experiences were invalidated, when the dialogues on immigrants and adoptees were effaced by the academicians.

She took up the issue of Sweden quite seriously in 1997 soon after her degree. She delved into research and investigatory works in adoption issues. Her extensive research and discussions with authorities of organisations that worked closely with adoption in prominent areas of Sweden, she inferred that these groups predominantly involved adoptive parents in their resource meetings and other consultations.

Disheartened by the one-sided approach at adoption and prevailing issues, she decided to create a platform for the adoptees. She says that many adoptees choose to be silent. She felt it was important to have more voices as she had been in the throes of self-loathing which was the result of identity crisis, isolation, and the discomfort of being in her skin. She laments, “The topics of race were almost erased from the vocabulary. It is still there, but we cannot talk about it. We don’t have a language to talk about it.” Her own experience as an adoptee helped her bond with other adopted children across the world.

She writes that during her sojourns in India, there is a place she never misses to visit. In a house perched in the verdant hills of Kotagiri, there live nine adoptees and their caretaker Susheela, with whom she shares a strong relation.