Tech firm cab falls into lake in Chennai, security guard dies, one hurt

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man from Bihar, who was employed as a security guard, died after the cab in which he was travelling plunged into a lake in Pallikaranai in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to Pallikaranai traffic investigation wing (TIW), the deceased, Kaushal Kumar used to work at an IT firm in Siruseri. Kaushal used to accompany the driver while dropping of employees after the night shift.

“On Wednesday, while returning back to the company in the office cab, driver Rajasekar (35) from Ariyalur, lost control of the car on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road and it plunged into the Narayanapuram lake,” a police officer said.

Passers-by alerted the police and the fire department. The police rushed both men to Chromepet Government Hospital. “While Kaushal was declared brought dead, Rajasekar is receiving treatment,” the police added. The police suspect Rajasekar was speeding which led to the accident. A case has been registered.