Chennai's Kauvery Hospital opts for minimally invasive surgery to treat tumour

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani successfully treated a 69-year-old Sudanese woman with a complex brain tumour under the expert guidance of Dr Ranganathan Jothi, a neurosurgeon with three decades of experience. The medical team at Kauvery Institute of Neurosciences performed a highly intricate and precision-driven Supraorbital Craniotomy — a minimally invasive procedure with a keyhole approach involving a small incision along the eyebrow — to delicately remove the tumour.

Craniotomy, a surgical procedure where a portion of the skull is temporarily removed to access the brain, is inherently complex due to the intricate anatomy and critical functions of the brain. The procedure’s complexity is magnified when dealing with tumours. In this case, the supraorbital craniotomy was selected due to its minimally invasive nature. By making a small incision along the eyebrow, surgeons could access and remove the tumour while minimising trauma to the surrounding tissues.

This approach significantly reduces scarring, minimises the risk of complications, and promotes faster recovery while ensuring complete tumour removal. The precision of this technique is particularly advantageous for tumours located in sensitive areas, providing a safer and more effective alternative to traditional methods.

Under high-resolution microscopic guidance and intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring, the surgical team was able to navigate the intricate anatomy of the brain with unparalleled precision. These advanced techniques ensured the keyhole surgery was performed with maximum accuracy, reducing the risk of damage to healthy tissues and critical brain structures.

Intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring further provided real-time feedback on the patient’s neural functions, ensuring that the tumour was removed completely without compromising vital brain functions.

By minimising the incision size, patients experience less postoperative pain and discomfort. This approach also reduces the risk of infection, as smaller incisions are less prone to complications. Additionally, the shorter recovery time allows patients to return to their normal activities more quickly, improving their overall quality of life.