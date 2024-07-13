TNPSC aspirant murdered, body buried near Palar; two friends nabbed

CHENNAI: Nearly a week after a 21-year-old graduate, who was preparing for TNPSC examinations, went missing, his body was found buried on the banks of Palar River at Walajabad near Kancheepuram on Thursday.

Police suspect that a dispute regarding repayment of a debt led to the murder and have arrested two of the victim’s friends -- Vishwa (20) and Sundar (21) – in connection with the case. Both suspects are students of Pachaiyappa’s College.

On July 6 night, the deceased, R Dhanush alias Dharan of Ayyampettai, received a call from his friend, asking him to come to a particular spot. As he didn’t return, Dhanush’s parents lodged a missing person complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, cattle herders in Koyambakkam village alerted the police on Thursday that they saw a pack of dogs sniffing around a human leg that stuck out of the mud at the Palar river bank. Later, Dhanush’s parents identified the body to be that of their son.

On analysing CCTV footage, the police spotted a car belonging to one of Dhanush’s friends, travelling in the area. Preliminary inquiry suggested that one of Dhanush’s friends had borrowed `10 lakh in instalments from him.

“When Dhanush asked him to repay the cash as it was his parents’ money, a conflict arose, which could have led to the murder,” the police officer further said.

Property dispute: Man runs van over father, kills him

Chennai: A 26-year-old man allegedly ran a van over his father and killed him over a property dispute on Wednesday night. Poonamallee police said the deceased, Rajendran (63), has three daughters and a son, Venkatesan. Venkatesan, who runs a travel company, had a conflict with his father about a six-cent plot over the past few years.

“While Rajendran, who owned the land, wanted to split it equally among his children, Venkatesan wanted the whole plot to himself and just give `5 lakh each to the sisters,” a police source said.

On Wednesday night, Rajendran was clearing undergrowth in his land, when a van ran over him. Analysis of CCTV footage allegedly revealed that Venkatesan was driving the van when the incident occurred. A case has been registered and police launched a search for Rajendran. ENS