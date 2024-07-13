U-shaped flyover near Tidel Park signal to be ready in two weeks

CHENNAI: The extensive traffic congestion at Tidel Park Junction on Rajiv Gandhi Salai will soon be a thing of the past as the second U-shaped flyover on the stretch is nearing completion. After the flyover is opened for public use, right turn for vehicles coming from East Coast Road will not be permitted towards Indira Nagar, making the Tidel Park Junction bidirectional.

The two-lane, unidirectional flyover that spans over 230 metres, aims to enhance traffic flow by allowing motorists from Thiruvanmiyur/ECR to proceed towards Indira Nagar by making a U-turn on the OMR Road near Tidel Park. Official sources from the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) said as much as 95% work has been completed and the remaining civil work is expected to be finished in two weeks.

Tidel Park Junction witnesses huge traffic congestion during peak hours since it facilitates traffic in all four directions. Additionally, the ongoing construction of metro phase II shrunk the carriageway of Rajiv Gandhi Salai, further slowing down vehicular movement.

Sources said traffic police have proposed the closing of the entry towards Thiruvanmiyur Bus Stand/Kottivakkam for vehicles coming from SRP Tools, thereby making the junction bidirectional in the Madhya Kailash-Thiruvanmiyur section. The road handles more than 1.5 lakh vehicles daily.

The first U-shaped flyover, facilitating traffic from SRP Tools to Thiruvanmiyur Bus Stand, was unveiled at Indira Nagar Junction last year.

“The traffic changes can be implemented only when both flyovers are ready to use. The new flyover will significantly reduce congestion in the Madhya Kailash-Kandanchavadi section,” said a traffic police official.

S Chakravarthi of Thiruvanmiyur commented, “It takes nearly 20 minutes to cross the Tidel Park signal during peak hours. Once the junction is made bidirectional, the police should ensure that vehicles don’t pile up near the new flyovers.”

To reduce traffic congestion on OMR and other major roads, as much as `108.13 crore was allocated for the “Development of Comprehensive Integrated Traffic Infrastructure at Tidel Park Junction”.

A G.O. was issued in November 2019, and construction began in 2020. However, the projects faced delays due to the COVID-19 lockdown and the relocation of electrical and underground drainage pipelines.