Ad board kills pedestrian in Chennai's Taramani

CHENNAI: The strong winds that accompanied heavy rain on Friday night in Chennai claimed the life of a 30-year-old housekeeping staff in the DLF compound in Taramani.

Police said that V Renuka (30), hailing from Assam, was returning home from work in Taramani late at night when a banner stand kept for advertising purposes fell on her.

A sharp edge of the metal standee caused injury in her stomach and hip, police said, adding that the structure itself was quite heavy.

As she cried out for help, employees working at a private firm nearby rushed to clear the structure from her.

She was immediately rushed to a private hospital nearby after which she was transferred to Royappetah Government Hospital for treatment. She did not respond to treatment and succumbed to injuries, police said.

Renuka lived with her husband and two young children in a low income housing settlement in the same locality and used to walk to and fro from work. Cops attached to the Taramani police station have booked a case and are investigating. On Saturday morning, earth movers were seen clearing the hoardings away from the pathway and laying them on the ground.