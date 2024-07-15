Flipping through time for a special edition

CHENNAI: Every time a new year arrives, we seem to teem with a renewed sense of life, lists of ambitious resolutions, and glossy new calendars. While the resolutions and rejuvenation may wax and wane, our days are marked by crossing off dates in calendars, waiting for the gratitude and new resolves of next year.

Since 2010, Sahodaran, a city-based organisation working for the LGBTQIA+ community, has been crafting calendars, breaking stereotypes, spotlighting models in an array of Indian drapes, and raising funds for welfare activities. Every calendar has a story and a strand punctuated by intricately designed snapshots, from a Theyyam-inspired click on the cover to a model surrounded with orange flowers.

This year, Sahodaran’s founder Sunil Menon and his team including photographers Kapil Ganesh, Kabilan, and Arnold, launched their special limited edition calendar. For Sunil, the pages of this collector’s edition are filled with memories, and gratitude, celebrating 14 years. “This is more like an homage to everyone who’s collaborated with me on this 14-year journey. I have taken one image out of every year from 2010. This edition is like in retrospect with archival images,” he explains, adding that owing to health issues, he was unable to work on this calendar earlier.

Most runways, photographs, or calendars feature female models but Sahodaran has always looked towards models off the beaten track, points out Sunil. “I wanted to go beyond that format and look at very South Indian, dusky, brown-skinned boys. I want to break the stereotype that this is what modelling is all about.”