Of style, sustainability and solidarity

CHENNAI: The superhero concept revolves around real-life humans rising to the occasion and turning to heroic acts for the benefit of the public. This is a fictional scenario. In real life, we are surrounded by superheroes,who do not wear a cape. In a novel initiative, Urbaser Sumeet and NIFT Chennai, under the guidance of the Greater Chennai Corporation, unveiled ‘Shine Beyond Streets’, a fashion show embodying the superhero concept, which celebrates real-life superheroes, the conservancy workers, on Saturday at the Express Avenue Mall. More than a fashion showcase, the event was a powerful statement on the three Rs: reduce, reuse, and recycle.

Fashion for awareness

Attendees witnessed a stunning array of 35 fashion outfits created by the talented 25-30 students from NIFT Chennai. With utmost care for sensitive matters, mindful choices, and sustainable practices, they ensured that the collaboration was fruitful. Anita Mabel Manohar, director of NIFT Chennai, expressed pride in showcasing conservancy staff as models, emphasising the dignity of their labour and their vital community role. Thirty-five workers including men, women and a trans-woman from Urbaser Sumeet were chosen to walk the ramp, showcasing the designed costumes and their vital contribution to the community.

The costumes were designed using the same fabrics and colour palette as the uniforms of the Urbaser staff, prominently featuring navy blue, orange, and reflective silver. These designs symbolised a connection to the daily scenes of conservancy workers, who took to the runway in diverse attire styled with powerful accessories and trims, highlighting the dignity of their labour. “The vision of our students to work for the community is what led to this extraordinary work of art,” said Divya N, an assistant professor at NIFT Chennai.

The designs at ‘Shine Beyond Streets’ highlighted sustainable fashion’s role in reducing landfill waste and promoting environmental stewardship. The event celebrated the dignity and recognition of conservancy workers who keep our city clean, regardless of weather or pandemic conditions. “They are the real hero, role models,” said Jalal, vice chairman of Urbaser Sumeet.