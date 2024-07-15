Of style, sustainability and solidarity

CHENNAI: The superhero concept revolves around real-life humans rising to the occasion and turning to heroic acts for the benefit of the public. This is a fictional scenario. In real life, we are surrounded by superheroes,who do not wear a cape. In a novel initiative, Urbaser Sumeet and NIFT Chennai, under the guidance of the Greater Chennai Corporation, unveiled ‘Shine Beyond Streets’, a fashion show embodying the superhero concept, which celebrates real-life superheroes, the conservancy workers, on Saturday at the Express Avenue Mall. More than a fashion showcase, the event was a powerful statement on the three Rs: reduce, reuse, and recycle.
Fashion for awareness
Attendees witnessed a stunning array of 35 fashion outfits created by the talented 25-30 students from NIFT Chennai. With utmost care for sensitive matters, mindful choices, and sustainable practices, they ensured that the collaboration was fruitful. Anita Mabel Manohar, director of NIFT Chennai, expressed pride in showcasing conservancy staff as models, emphasising the dignity of their labour and their vital community role. Thirty-five workers including men, women and a trans-woman from Urbaser Sumeet were chosen to walk the ramp, showcasing the designed costumes and their vital contribution to the community.
The costumes were designed using the same fabrics and colour palette as the uniforms of the Urbaser staff, prominently featuring navy blue, orange, and reflective silver. These designs symbolised a connection to the daily scenes of conservancy workers, who took to the runway in diverse attire styled with powerful accessories and trims, highlighting the dignity of their labour. “The vision of our students to work for the community is what led to this extraordinary work of art,” said Divya N, an assistant professor at NIFT Chennai.
The designs at ‘Shine Beyond Streets’ highlighted sustainable fashion’s role in reducing landfill waste and promoting environmental stewardship. The event celebrated the dignity and recognition of conservancy workers who keep our city clean, regardless of weather or pandemic conditions. “They are the real hero, role models,” said Jalal, vice chairman of Urbaser Sumeet.
Fashionable future
Urbaser Sumeet, the solid waste management concessionaire for zones 9 to 15 under the Greater Chennai Corporation, emphasises environmental stewardship. With almost 11,000 staff covering 15 zones in Chennai, they find 100 tonnes of cloth waste discarded in landfills daily. Kamatchi Subramaniyam, a 98-year-old who attended the event, remarked, “In my nearly 10 decades of life, society has evolved from cloth bags to plastic and now back to reusable bags and effective waste segregation and management.”
Dr J Radhakrishnan, commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation, highlighted the issue of cloth waste and footwear washing ashore during November rains due to illegal dumping into waterbodies. He stressed the need for responsible waste disposal practices. Echoing this sentiment, Ignacio Albert Gleiser, MD of Urbaser, called ‘Shine Beyond Streets’ the first step towards a cleaner, environmentally friendly Chennai for future generations. In a call to action, Mahmood Sait, CEO of Urbaser Sumeet, urged citizens to donate pre-loved clothes or dispose of them separately to promote recycling and reduce fabric waste in landfills.
The fashion show was graced by officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation, representatives from Urbaser Sumeet, fashion industry experts, members of resident welfare associations, and influencers. “Conscious consumption and recycling are crucial. Our conservancy staff, who often break harsh conditions to keep our city clean, deserve our collective commitment and sustainability,” said Ignacio.
The evening of inspiration and actionable change marked a collective effort to fashion a future where every garment tells a sustainability story and every worker is celebrated.