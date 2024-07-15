Pipeline work over, but main road in Royapuram still in a shambles

CHENNAI: Despite the completion of underground pipeline works on Royapuram main road over a month ago, the road has not been relaid, leading to heavy traffic congestion, especially during peak hours. Around one kilometer of the road, also known as Surya Narayana Road, extending from Royapuram signal towards Kalamandapam up to Selva Rani Mahal, is ridden with potholes and a nightmare for motorists.

The road links key areas like Broadway, Beach Road, and Chennai Central with northern localities including Tondiarpet and Washermanpet. The stretch is home to at least four schools and 10 marriage halls, apart from eight schools in the surrounding area.

In addition to the traffic congestion, the poor condition of the road leads to minor accidents every day, say locals. “For the past month, the road here has been in very bad condition, especially at the junction. Every day, at least two to three people fall, and fortunately they haven’t been seriously injured. We place stones in the potholes to prevent accidents,” said S Usha, a 38-year-old flower shop owner at the Royapuram signal.

With the northeast monsoon fast approaching there is an added risk, as the potholes may not be visible under stagnant rainwater, say residents.

Two days back, two people fell off a bike after losing balance while going over a pothole on a road that was not visible as it was covered with rainwater in Anna Nagar. The pillion rider, a 24-year-old woman, was killed on the spot after she was run over by a truck trailing them.

“The road normally has traffic congestion, but now, due to the poor road condition, it’s even worse. We have to wait at least 20-30 minutes to cross this one-kilometer stretch. There is an urgent need for stringent action to lay the road properly,” said M Manivannan, a 48-year-old auto driver from Kasimedu.

“The underground drainage (UGD) works in this ward began 10 months ago. The interior roads have been completed and even paved. Typically, once the UGD pipeline works are completed on a 500m stretch, the roads are supposed to be laid immediately. However, the contractor appears to have planned to lay the road once the pipeline work is completed on the remaining stretch. We will check with the contractor and ensure that the road is laid,” said R Suresh Kumar, ward 50 councillor.

Zonal officials were not available for comments.