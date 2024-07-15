Port expansion in focus as govt begins claim settlement in Pulicat sanctuary

CHENNAI: The state government has initiated the claim settlement process for final notification of Pulicat bird sanctuary. The question remains whether 13 villages, currently falling within the sanctuary limits, will be included or excluded and this will have direct bearing on expansion of industrial projects, especially the contentious Adani-Kattupalli port.

The recent visit by Gautham Adani, chairman of Adani Group, to Chennai, has caused nervousness among the fisherfolk, who believe hurdles may get cleared for the port’s expansion by shrinking the sanctuary’s boundary.

Tiruvallur collector initiated the claim process by issuing the notification on February 29 and an advertisement was published in a Tamil daily on March 3. People were asked to submit the claims within two months. The deadline was May 29.

Although a group of environmentalists and fishermen leaders submitted a written request to Tiruvallur collector and chief wildlife warden seeking extension, it was not considered.

When contacted, a senior official at the Tiruvallur collectorate told TNIE that the office has kept its door open to accept fresh claims even after the deadline ended.