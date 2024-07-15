Sankara Nethralaya leads fight against ROP at Retina Summit

CHENNAI: Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) is a severe retinal disorder that can cause blindness in infants, primarily affecting those born premature with low birth weight. Early detection and proper management can prevent ROP-related blindness. In India, around two million low birth weight babies are born each year, making them vulnerable to this condition. Contributing factors include inadequate neonatal care, low awareness, and a shortage of trained specialists.

The 6th Retina Summit was held from July 11-13, by the Shri Bhagwan Mahavir Vitreoretinal Department at Sankara Nethralaya concentrated on Retinopathy of Prematurity in collaboration with the The Indian ROP (iROP) Society’s annual meeting. The summit was held at the Shri V.D. Swami Auditorium, Sankara Nethralaya, Dr S.S. Badrinath Campus, Nungambakkam. The summit included presentations, panel discussions on ROP management, medicolegal issues, and experience sharing through various formats. The event featured 50 Indian and international experts and over 250 delegates from India and neighbouring countries.

Preceding the main meeting, two key events were held: an ROP training workshop for young ophthalmologists and an awareness programme for medical and paramedical personnel involved in premature infant care, in collaboration with the Institute of Child Health, Egmore.