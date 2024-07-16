An aquatic indulgence

CHENNAI: In the deep sea trenches, anglerfish with their bioluminiscent ‘fishing poles’ hunt down their prey viciously. Spikey puffer fish balloon up in self-defense, squids eject indigo ink, schools of neon tetra light up shallow waters, and octopi can camouflage themselves with the ocean floor, blending into vibrant corals and forgettable rocks. Some kinds of jellyfish are immortal, and some species of bony fish even predate dinosaurs. Marine life seems to be the anomaly of nature. So much of the ocean is shrouded in mystery. Stories of half-woman and half-fish have thrived in folklore and media. Speculative sightings of these creatures have also been recorded across the world. But are mermaids real?
The answer to this question lies in a sizeable tank at the heart of the city’s new Marine Expo in OMR’s YMCA Ground. One of the six international mermaids putting together a mermaid show there, Ara Neyra, comes from a slum in the Philippines. She grew up watching Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ but her first real exposure to the ocean was when she was twenty. “I’ve been doing freediving for three years, which gave me a lot of background into open water. But, I wanted to explore the ocean in a more feminine way,” says Ara, talking about her introduction to mermaiding. During the performance, the mermaids combine art and water with grace. Overturning as their tailfins fan out, the mermaids float underwater elegantly, signing along to songs and interacting with the audience. Delighted children watch in awe at the mythical beings as the mermaids wave back from their tanks, blowing bubbles. “My favourite part of mermaiding is making the kids happy, because I wouldn’t have dreamed of seeing one when I was younger,” says Ara.
These mermaids have been professionally trained in their craft in the mermaiding course offered by The Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI). The director of the mermaid show, Jackson Peter, is a passionate oceanographer, keen that the performance should do more than just entertain. “We’ve only explored 5% of the ocean. Who’s to say mermaids don’t exist? Here, we can introduce people to the ocean with the story of the mermaids,” he says.
Advocating for ocean health, Jackson has set out to spread awareness on the issues of climate change, ocean acidification and water pollution through the mermaid show. “Ocean conservation is so vital because oceans are not just about fish. They make up 75% of our planet. They regulate climate, provide oxygen, absorb carbon dioxide, provide food and sustain marine life.” In fact, most of Marine Expo 2024 is heavily ocean-themed, as the name suggests, in order to disseminate the message. The need for such awareness is imminent in Chennai, where beaches make up such a large part of our ecosystem and culture.
Just past the mermaid show, visitors can tread through an acrylic tunnel of over 200 varieties of freshwater and saltwater fish. These tanks hold colourful marine life, the prehistoric arowana, fascinating lobsters and even a giant arapaima measuring up to over two feet! The ambient aquarium makes for an immersive underwater-like experience as the fish cross over the guests’ heads, swimming to the other side. However, the exhibits doesn’t end at aquatic life. “There is something for everyone here,” says Shivanandhan, one of the managers of the Marine Expo, referring to the other sights curated.
The Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Pavillion at the entrance details the life and work of India’s missile man in an attempt to educate visitors. Figurines and statues placed there also allows them to click pictures with the former president of the country. The pathway then leads to a Robotic Animal Kingdom, designed with realistic animal noises from the automaton wild animals. This, in combination with the mini waterfall that follows brings forests into the purview of the Expo, along with our oceans.
The grandiose event will stay in the city for 45 days, having started on July 1. Apart from the primary exhibits, the organisers have also installed over fifteen different amusement rides, two of which are newly
imported. These include common attractions like the fair-specific ferris wheel and also novel means of entertainment like an arena for battery car racing, a 3D show, and a house of mirrors that exaggerates and distorts reflections. A large shopping complex has also been set up outside, with over 30 stalls selling food items, drinks, games and miscellaneous products from around the country. The expo is expansive, enthralling, and a must-visit, especially if you have children.
Venue: YMCA Ground, OMR, Perungudi, Chennai: 600041 (Next to Thiruvanmiyur Railway Station)
Time: 3.30 pm to 9.30 pm
Entry: Rs 150 (per person)
Contact details: 8848756337, 7012936788, 8778131486, 9566074142