An aquatic indulgence

CHENNAI: In the deep sea trenches, anglerfish with their bioluminiscent ‘fishing poles’ hunt down their prey viciously. Spikey puffer fish balloon up in self-defense, squids eject indigo ink, schools of neon tetra light up shallow waters, and octopi can camouflage themselves with the ocean floor, blending into vibrant corals and forgettable rocks. Some kinds of jellyfish are immortal, and some species of bony fish even predate dinosaurs. Marine life seems to be the anomaly of nature. So much of the ocean is shrouded in mystery. Stories of half-woman and half-fish have thrived in folklore and media. Speculative sightings of these creatures have also been recorded across the world. But are mermaids real?

The answer to this question lies in a sizeable tank at the heart of the city’s new Marine Expo in OMR’s YMCA Ground. One of the six international mermaids putting together a mermaid show there, Ara Neyra, comes from a slum in the Philippines. She grew up watching Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ but her first real exposure to the ocean was when she was twenty. “I’ve been doing freediving for three years, which gave me a lot of background into open water. But, I wanted to explore the ocean in a more feminine way,” says Ara, talking about her introduction to mermaiding. During the performance, the mermaids combine art and water with grace. Overturning as their tailfins fan out, the mermaids float underwater elegantly, signing along to songs and interacting with the audience. Delighted children watch in awe at the mythical beings as the mermaids wave back from their tanks, blowing bubbles. “My favourite part of mermaiding is making the kids happy, because I wouldn’t have dreamed of seeing one when I was younger,” says Ara.