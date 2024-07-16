Illuminating an aromatic career

CHENNAI: The aroma you are surrounded with helps you attain a better mood. While room freshners do the trick, candles have also known to be an effective item, which more than just lights dark spaces. They improve the mood, and provide a certain cosiness to the interiors. These wax creations, beyond its cylindrical appearance, can be handmade creatively too. Taking to this art is Carelyn Hannah, a final-year postgraduate from the city. For her, candle-making is more than just a hobby — it’s a therapeutic journey and an expressive outlet that brings light and tranquillity into her life and the lives of others.

Her journey illuminates the beauty of handmade artistry and resulted in Candacent, a narrative moulded carefully following her first experiment with a simple soy wax candle. Soon, she began incorporating intricate designs.

“Since I was young, I was fascinated by all handmade handicrafts like crochets, resin art and more. Growing up, I realised that’s where my heart lies in making handicrafts,” she says. She gets the love for making candles from her mother, Jebapriyam, who started making candles when she was pregnant with Carelyn. She turned to this craft during the pandemic, and enrolled in a candle-making workshop.