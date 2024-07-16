Picturing Chennai in posters

CHENNAI: Weathered over time, statues, museums, and heritage buildings with neat inscriptions contain histories, dates, and memories of cities over decades. But to delve deeper, snippets of conversation and faded walls with overlapping peeling posters capture shifting politics, parties, cinema heroes, and so on. The art of posters — dating back to 15th century Britain – has always carried unofficial records of the past, and references to present culture.

Using posters as a medium, artist Shiva Ravishankar’s artwork with caption tells a story of namma ooru — crowds vying in Bilal for oru bun-butter-jam, a walk to the kovil through narrow lanes, or a trip to tje ever-peaceful Santhome Church. His bright posters, sketched in markers, capture moments in the city and have found a home on the walls of different parts of the city. Lucky passersby who chance upon Shiva’s art may can take home this piece of nostalgia.

This series, titled the ‘Chennai in Posters’ project initially began as a way to cover monuments and their essence. I’ve had this idea for two-three years. Now my boards got over. Since I was moving to Bangalore to study further, I wanted to keep a sketchbook for culturally important aspects,” explains the 18-year-old.

Shiva’s attempt to affectionately commit his city to memory, personal and collective, started naturally amid the sea and sand at Marina Beach. His first piece of art in pastel blue and red spotlighted the ‘Triumph of Labour’ bronze statue, paying homage to India’s first May Day rally. The behind-the-scenes found a place in an Instagram reel, eventually going viral with 85K views.