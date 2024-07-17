Enumeration begins to relocate 100 families from George Town area, Chennai

CHENNAI: The city corporation, along with the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, began enumeration of over a 100 homeless families, many of whom are third generation residents, residing in Jaffar Sarang and Narayanappa Streets in George Town. They are likely to be evicted and resettled soon.

Sources said the customs office along one of these streets has planned further constructions in the area and had requested corporation to offer alternative housing arrangements for these families. A corporation official said discussions are on for resettlement options.

“Once the enumeration is done, TNUHDB will take a call based on the availability of tenements. Generally, we ensure the new dwellings are in close proximity,” the official said.

Families that TNIE spoke to said they are unwilling to shift to the tenements in Ernavoor which was suggested during the first round of discussions.

“We would prefer houses in and around Mint and anything beyond is unacceptable. Our families have been living here for decades. Our parents were also born and raised here. This is also where our livelihoods are,” said one of the residents who did not want to be named.

On Tuesday, some families which had young girls and had taken small houses nearby on rent considering their safety, had an altercation with authorities. They wanted their names also to be included in the enumeration for alternative site.

“Some families with young girls felt it was unsafe to live on the streets. So, they had left some of their belongings here and taken small spaces on rent nearby. Officials initially wanted to see the house to include their names, but the issues were sorted out,” another resident said.

When asked if notices were issued, a corporation official said, “We have informed the families of their evictions.”

Ward 60 councillor Azad Z who was on the spot said, “The families had no objections to moving as long as they are satisfied with the houses being offered. The enumeration is almost over and everyone cooperated.”