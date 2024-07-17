GCC plans to centralise evaluation of class 10 & 12 term examination papers

CHENNAI: To increase the pass rate in schools run by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the civic body’s education department has decided to evaluate the mid-year term exam answer sheets of class 10 and 12 students in a centralised manner. The test papers are currently being evaluated at the respective schools.

The initiative is aimed at assessing the students’ performance more accurately during the course of the academic year and improve the overall result in public exams, a circular issued by the corporation’s education department said.

According to officials, the new system has been introduced as there is a concern about teachers being liberal in evaluating the term papers of students in their own schools, which results in misleading assessment of performance.

The circular states that assistant education officers will monitor the evaluation of answer sheets, which will take place at the higher secondary schools located in Nungambakkam, from July 22 to August 2. Headmasters have been instructed to send the answer sheets to the respective evaluation centre, and teachers have been asked to participate.

Evaluation for each subject will take two days for class 10 and up to four days for class 12.