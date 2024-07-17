Terminal work at Tambaram: Trains to run from Chengalpattu till July 31in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced major changes in train operations due to signalling upgradation and yard redmodelling works at Tambaram. From July 23 to 31, the Vaigai and Rockfort express trains to Madurai and Tiruchy respectively will be operated from Chengalpattu instead of Egmore. The Egmore-bound Pallavan Express from Karaikudi will also be short-terminated at Chengalpattu during this period.

An official note issued on Monday said nearly 20 trains operating from Tambaram will be redirected to either Chennai Beach or Chennai Egmore or Villupuram. The Tambaram-Nagercoil Antyodaya Express, a fully unreserved train, will be cancelled in both directions from July 23 to 31. The Tambaram-Hyderabad Charminar Express will be terminated at Chennai Beach, with return journeys from July 23 to 31.

The Sengottai-Tambaram Express journeys on July 22, 24, 26, 27, 29, and 31 will be short-terminated at Villupuram, and the Tambaram-Sengottai Express will operate from Villupuram on July 24, 25, 28, and 30. The Jasidih-Tambaram weekly express will be operated from Egmore in both directions until July 31.

Similarly, the Mangaluru Central-Chennai Egmore Express journeys from July 22 to 31 will be short-terminated at Tiruchy, with partial cancellations between Tiruchy and Chennai Egmore. The return journey to Mangaluru Central will operate from Tiruchy from July 23 to 31.

The Santragachi-Tambaram Antyodaya weekly express will be terminated at Egmore in both directions until July 31. The statement added that due to yard remodelling work, some trains passing through Tambaram during the maintenance period (from July 23 until the completion of the remodelling work) are likely to experience delays.