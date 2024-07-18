A Vishnu temple in the ancient Pallava country

CHENNAI: One among the many small villages situated in the ancient Tondaimandalam region, the stronghold of the Pallava kings, comprising erstwhile North Arcot, South Arcot and Chengalpet districts is Ammaiappalannur. It is home to a temple for Vishnu worshipped here as Adikesava Perumal. Although this temple is old, it had been in a state of neglect for some time, and has now been renovated.

The principal deity in this east-facing temple is Adikesava Perumal with Goddesses Sridevi (Lakshmi) and Bhudevi (Goddess of the Earth) on either side. He holds the Sankha (conch called Panchajanya) and Chakra (discus called Sudarsana) in the upper left and right hands respectively, with the lower right hand in abhaya hasta (blessing devotees) and lower left hand in gada hasta (resting on the top of the mace called Kaumodaki).

The processional image (utsava-murti) of this temple is exactly like the main one. Navaneeta Krishna and Chakrattazhvar or Sudarsana, the personification of the discus of Vishnu are also in worship here. This temple does not have a separate sanctum for Goddess Lakshmi unlike most Vishnu temples in Tamil Nadu where the shrine for this goddess is located to the right of the main one for Vishnu.