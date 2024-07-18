An interesting twist to fitness regimes

CHENNAI: Breaking away from the conventional confines of fitness, where gym memberships and rigid routines dominate, Nevan John Benny is making strides in the bustling city of Chennai. Seeking an opportunity to transform the mundane into something extraordinary, birthed the ‘Sexy Pace’ running club, an innovative group that turns the simple act of running into an exhilarating experience.

Nevan’s passion for the running club was ignited by an Instagram influencer, fuelling his desire to bring something unique to Chennai’s fitness landscape. “Being passionate about fitness, I came across an influencer having a running club in Texas,” he says. “I saw an opportunity to bring that energy here, transforming my passion into a movement that welcomes others to join in this journey.”

Today, ‘Sexy Pace’ stands out not only for its catchy name but also for its inventive approach to running. It’s a movement that’s inspiring Chennai’s youth to hit the ground and embrace a healthier lifestyle. “Why settle for ordinary running?” Nevan exclaims. “I designed obstacle courses where participants engage in activities like jumping jacks, lunges, and sit-ups at each station, making the experience enjoyable and enriching. Collaborating with Genz Clothing to provide merch adds an extra boost of energy and enthusiasm to our events.”

Every journey encounters challenges, and for the 19-year-old, the initial hurdle was the slow start of the running club. “In the beginning, only a handful showed up, which made me question if I should keep going. But over time, more people began to join, and their enthusiasm and eagerness to participate fuelled my determination to push forward,” he shares.