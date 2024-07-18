Biryanis beyond the border

CHENNAI : Every state and city of India prides itself on having its own unique biryani recipe. Here, we explore the types of biryani from the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

According to the author of a famous cookbook, biryani is biryani only if it is Hyderabadi, and all others without the actual Hyderabadi flavour are pulao. The truth is, almost everyone considers their specialty the best. Just the mention of Hyderabadi biryani is enough to make us all salivate and our mind is filled with images of a flavourful long-grained rice with meat pieces. Though generally, the biryani has Persian and Mughal influences, the distinctive Hyderabadi flavour makes it stand out.

Biryani found its way to Hyderabad during the reign of the fourth Nizam and gained widespread popularity during the sixth Nizam’s period. While the outcome of biryani depends a lot on the cooking process, the proportion and quality of spices, meat, and rice, and the order of adding them has a major influence too. Around 300 grams of ghee for every kilogram of rice along with shahjeera, saffron, spices, yogurt, fried onions, and meat are used here and this biryani is served with a raita and a watery mirchi ka salan.

The Hyderabadi biryani is also known as a Kachi Kham Biryani where the raw meat is marinated for hours with curd, fried onion, and spices and then layered with partially cooked rice. It is garnished with fried onion and mint and then sealed and cooked. Marinating the meat with a tenderiser like curd and onion for a long makes them soft and succulent. Kachi Biryani literally means that the meat is raw and cooked along with rice. Another variety of Hyderabadi Biryani is the Pakhi/Akhni Biryani where the meat is cooked separately and then layered with basmati rice.