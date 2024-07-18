Celebrating creative classrooms

Next are thought-provoking questions, we ask one or two and assess the kids. Then comes an explanation, a brief one, followed by a song and activity. The student’s creativity increases through this because we do not ask them to recreate or repeat what we have done but ask them to do something from their learning.”

The trainers conduct four classes a month with one class each week. The fourth week is an exhibiting class where the kids “showcase the activities, be it a song, craft, a drama or a skit, they have learnt over the month to the headmaster or the school’s coordinator,” she says. Students too have fun in these classes. A few students’ responses include, “nalla jolly ah iruku (It is fun and jolly)” while another says “I wait for Rhapsody class throughout the week”. In a video shared with CE, pupils surround Anil and thank him.

Paving the path

“It is quite ecstatic. I was also informed that the day Rhapsody class is scheduled the attendance is in full,” says Anil. This has led the platform to win recognition. They were ranked number one globally and received Gold in Asia in the Arts and Humanities Category by QS Reimagine Education presented by Wharton in 2021. They also received the McNulty Global Impact Fund for making significant strides in the k12 education space in 2023.

The award money was used in the communities of North Chennai. In partnership with Transworld, a shipping and logistics company, Rhapsody has made its presence in schools in this area. “We are focussing on 12 primary schools here. These children have to struggle for their basic needs; through this programme, we brought them to school,” says Sivaprasad G, head of delivery at Rhapsody.

The students are gearing up to participate in the celebrations of Pi Day on July 22. “A song is taught to them and they are to sing it on stage,” he says, adding “The ultimate focus is for such programmes and celebrations to reach government schools as well. In this process, they have to learn and unlearn.”

Way ahead

Post pandemic, Rhapsody started afresh. Anil also founded Kruu in 2022, which promotes project-based learning to skill youth. Rhapsody and Kruu will soon come together as one entity. “Up to primary classes you have Rhapsody for alternative ways of thinking and after middle school, we are providing opportunities to skill themselves further. Combining the two entities, from KG to class 12, is an alternative approach to education that works with the child’s strengths,” he shares.

Anil plans to create a physical space for students from tribal, unreserved, and AWS communities to take the best of all these programmes as a college curriculum. “We also plan for them to get placement opportunities as well. I hope this establishment comes to shape in three years that is when I turn 50,” he concludes.

Why Rhapsody?

Sharing his thoughts on National Education Policy , Anil says, “I have studied the NEP and it is the right approach moving forward. The intent is fantastic and we will see a shift in education and the way people think. The implementation is a challenge because India is a huge country with many demographics. It will be difficult to measure when and where the policy is executed. That is why there is a need for programmes like Rhapsody in the system. It has to be a public-private partnership for it to work. The next problem would be execution. We will need a huge investment in teacher training. As of now, we have all the raw materials but we are not there yet.”