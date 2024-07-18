In a bid to bring parents back to school

Dressed in school uniform, a ticking wristwatch, and polished shoes, these children are set on a door-to-door mission. This time they do not bear the weight of the bags on their shoulders but the weight of their and their juniors’ future. “One student from the school who knows the neighbourhood, the parents and the school headmaster is chosen and goes around the village/block to address parents. The student accompanies a volunteer from PKPI. There are 473 coordinators across districts on the ground working on this,” says Krishnamurthi.

The organisation is also closely working with the government in several programmes such as Illam Thedi Kalvi, and Street Classrooms.

The committee

He believes that the participation of parents will improve the school in terms of the availability of resources, better infrastructure, learning programmes and the usage of technology. “While this looks tough, it is not impossible. This development will result in more government school establishments and people choosing them and taking pride in the schools,” adds Krishnamurthi.

The committee comprises parents/guardians (75%) of the children studying in the school — this includes the parents/guardians of ‘children belonging to the disadvantaged group and weaker section — 50% women, one from local panchayat authority, one teacher, a local educationist/philanthropist/retired officer, and a student.

A few roles of this formation are to ensure attendance, identify the needs of the students and deliver them, inform the community about the rights of children as stated in the Act in an easy-to-understand and imaginative manner, and monitor the implementation of mid-day meals. “The parents are not aware of this provision. A school is the most important temple and it should be the duty of every citizen to keep it welcoming,” he says.

Election mandate

As per the law, the committee is reconstituted every two years by the Education Department. “The student volunteer will travel with us during this time. They engage with the parents and equip them with knowledge of the School Management Committee. He/she will help them to take an active role in school management,” shares Krishnamurthi, adding that a camp was set up on July 14, where parents of students from 134 schools attended.

The brain behind the campaign is Vasantha Devi, president of the organisation and the former vice-chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University. On March 1, she had sent a note to key activists of the organisation to indulge in micro-level planning. “In this message, she said that setting up the School Management Committee is very important under the Right to Education Act to strengthen the parents,” he shares.

The elections will be held at primary, middle and high school levels. “The parents and school staff gather. The Headmaster of the school conducts the election. He/She asks parents to raise their hands or step forward if they wish to join the committee. If there are many then voting is initiated; if fewer, then parents/guardians have to be persuaded,” explains Krishnamurthi, adding, “The name of our movement when translated to English is Safe School Education Movement, so it is our duty to save government schools.”

To join PKPI call Krishnamurthi on 9442285794 or Thenkanal Isaimozhi on 9176195636 or visit PKPI’s Facebook page.