Let’s get to the ‘meat’ of the matter

In yet another stride in the direction of greater polarisation in India, the city of Palitana in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, has decreed that meat cannot be sold there. This decision was preceded by protests by Jain monks, who had managed to shut down 250 butcher shops. City authorities, clearly in collusion with powerful religious and other influences, have instituted a un-Constitutional ban.

The ban deprives those who choose to consume meat from being able to access it, except illegally, and has deprived hundreds of people of their livelihoods and put them at risk of incurring punishment as per the law. Other cities in Gujarat already have restrictions regulating the sale of meat and meat products, although Palitana is the first to take out an outright ban.

Headlines announcing this have taken a chest-thumping spin, calling Palitana the “world’s first city” to make such a move, and using the misnomer “non-veg”, a word that only exists because of Indian English, and which privileges within the language itself those who have a vegetarian diet. Promoting vegetarianism in India almost never truly has to do with animal rights; it has to do with caste and religion, and of depriving human beings of our rights.

If it wasn’t, India wouldn’t be one of the top leather exporters in the world (while also enacting cow slaughter laws and permitting vigilante mobs to murder Muslims on the suspicion that they have beef in their fridges). This is why most progressive people, even those who practice vegetarianism as a personal choice, understand that its imposition is wrong and do not advise it or demand for it.