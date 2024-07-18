Living the diner dreams in Chennai

CHENNAI : In the past few months, Chennai’s streets have become home to many pushcarts. From desserts and coffee to dosais and burgers, there is a variety of options available for foodies. Some truly stand the test of time and go on to flourish into a bigger business.
Bold yet simple concepts, delicious food that resonates with the fast-paced lifestyle, and sumptuous taste are the markers for this boom. Here are five eateries in the city that had humble beginnings and went on to become much-sought-after diners in a short time.
Melt
Melt India, a trendy food cart co-founded by Saaliha Anjum Nawabjan and Syed Afrosh Nawabjan, known for its decadent desserts, has grown into a diner-friendly restaurant in just a few months. Their culinary adventure began during their studies abroad. “We found ourselves intrigued by the world of culinary arts,” Saaliha recalls. “Syed started experimenting with recipes in his tiny kitchen, and what began as a hobby soon blossomed into a small food business.”
Their first outlet was opened in Thoraipakkam in July 2022. “We had one staff member helping us, and we both worked in the kitchen,” Syed says. Their offerings, including fried chicken burgers and Focaccia sandwiches, quickly became favourites.
With growing demand, Melt India expanded to a 100-square-foot kiosk on Khader Nawaz Khan Road in February 2023. “This move allowed us to showcase an extended menu and experiment further with our recipes,” says Saaliha. Earlier this year, they opened a full-fledged restaurant on Wallace Garden 3rd Street. “We envisioned a space where customers could relax and enjoy their meals,” Syed notes.
The duo plans to expand in Anna Nagar and south Chennai, and in Dubai.
Address: No 3, Grand One Tower Building, Wallace Garden 3rd Street, Thousand Lights West, Chennai: 600006
Time:4.30 pm to 3 am
Price: Rs 200- Rs 400 per person
Recommendations: Ranch Mixed Wings, Red Beast, Fried Box
Kuchice
Once a vibrant food cart in Chennai, Kuchice has blossomed into a thriving store offering gourmet rich and creamy ice pops. Owned by 30-year-olds Ramya Unnikrishnan and Vigneshwar Sekar, Kuchice is renowned for its colourful, handcrafted frozen treats made with natural ingredients. Reflecting on their journey, Ramya shares, “We didn’t expect such a big response. When we saw that our popsicle cart was drawing significant interest, the transition to a store was definitely needed to better cater to our expanding customer community.”
The idea for Kuchice was conceived during the COVID-19 lockdown. “Aware of Chennai’s heat, we knew ice cream would always be in demand. Our aim was to provide the best quality and unique flavours. A food cart seemed like a business with less investment as both of our businesses were affected due to the pandemic; we didn’t have enough capital to generate a new one,” says Vigneshwar.
“The process was all about planning, putting in the grind, and staying committed,” adds Ramya. As the crowd increased at their cart, opening an outlet became a natural solution. With a branch in Anna Nagar, they plan to open another shop in Besant Nagar next.
Address: AP 782 Ground Floor, 1st St, G Block, Anna Nagar, Chennai: 600040
Time: 4 pm-11.30 pm
Price: Rs 150-Rs 200 per person
Recommendations: Theobroma, Tiramisu, Caramelized White Chocolate with Banana Flambé
Thirumbipaar Kitchen
Thirumbipaar Kitchen in Avadi is a delightful food cart offering authentic South Indian cuisine, and flavourful traditional dishes with a twist. They serve freshly prepared meals that capture the essence of regional cooking, making it a favourite spot for foodies seeking South Indian flavours.
With a passion for cooking, Senthil Kumar came to Chennai from Salem and started his small food cart in 2022 selling dishes like chilli soya bean and chicken kalaan, pizza sandwich, etc. “The uniqueness in a simple dish attracted my customers. These newly introduced dishes gained a massive queue in front of my small moving cart,” he says.
Soon the cart was welcomed by a larger audience and gained more reach and profit. “After a point my customers’ health was my concern. The cart was adjacent to the road, and there was a lot of dust. Later, my wife, Lavanya, and I came up with this idea of expanding our business where people didn’t have to stand in front of the store and eat,” he shares.
The store expanded to a two-storey building in March 2024, providing ample space for a family crowd. “Having a food cart was easy but running a restaurant is a bit challenging but what makes me happier here is that I have other people working along with me and I am able to be a provider for their families as well.” he adds. After this expansion, Senthil Kumar has got the moniker, ‘Thirumbipaar’ Senthil.
Address: Near Kanchipuram Bank, Nehru Nagar, TNHB Mig V Block, Avadi, Chennai: 600054
Time: 1 pm-9.30 pm
Price: Rs 100-Rs 200 per person
Recommendations:
Chicken Kaalan, Bread Omelette, Noodles
Bao Bao
Bao buns are a rarity in Chennai. Tapping on this, Bao Bao, was started at the end of 2022. By 2023, it became a walk-in store. Their diverse range of flavours and fillings make Bao Bao a favourite joint.
Raghavendra Rahul, the brain behind Bao Bao, says, “We upgraded from a roadside kiosk to a walk-in store through careful planning, customer feedback, and gradual investments. Our focus was always on delivering quality food, and as demand grew, we realised the need for a more comfortable dining experience.”
When customers expressed a desire for a place where they could sit and enjoy the meal, Raghavendra decided to upgrade it to a dine-in restaurant. “The process involved thorough market research, location scouting, and securing necessary permits and licences. We designed the stores to reflect our brand’s identity while ensuring they were welcoming and functional. Staff training was crucial to maintain our high service standards,” he says.
With an aim to innovate at regular intervals, incorporating customer feedback and adding regional flavours, Raghavendra wishes to have more branches across the country. They are also exploring sustainable practices to minimise their environmental footprint and enhance their digital presence for easier customer engagement and delivery options. “Our USP lies in our commitment to quality, authentic flavours, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere,” says Raghavendra.
Address: Multiple branches — Mogappair, Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Nungambakkam, Avadi, Kilpuk, etc.
Time: 4 pm-10 pm Price: Rs 200-Rs 400 per person
Recommendations: Korean Fried Chicken Bao & Onion Loaded Fries, Buffalo Chicken
Rikki’s Galley
Chef Rikki gets his passion for cooking from his mother, who was a head chef at The Park, Kolkata, for 27 years. Prior to Rikki’s Galley, a fine-dining restaurant, he owned a food truck. “Food has always been a passion. I started my food truck, Choska, in 2016, combining my love for cooking and travelling. As our popularity grew, our guests began seeking a fine dining experience, which led to the opening of our restaurant in March 2020,” he says.
At Rikki’s Galley, the spices are sourced from mountains and different parts of the world. “I travel every month to procure the finest chillies. I believe in quality over quantity. Instead of numerous branches, I focus on selected outlets, bringing the best of my culinary creations,” he says.
Rikki’s Galley offers a diverse menu of Tibetan, Thai and Indo-Chinese to satisfy culinary experience for foodies.
Address: Palavakkam, RA Puram
Time: 12 noon-11 pm
Price: Rs 200-Rs 400 per person
Recommendations : Chicken Tandoori Momos, Jhol Momos, Chicken Thukpa