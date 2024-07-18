Living the diner dreams in Chennai

CHENNAI : In the past few months, Chennai’s streets have become home to many pushcarts. From desserts and coffee to dosais and burgers, there is a variety of options available for foodies. Some truly stand the test of time and go on to flourish into a bigger business.

Bold yet simple concepts, delicious food that resonates with the fast-paced lifestyle, and sumptuous taste are the markers for this boom. Here are five eateries in the city that had humble beginnings and went on to become much-sought-after diners in a short time.

Melt

Melt India, a trendy food cart co-founded by Saaliha Anjum Nawabjan and Syed Afrosh Nawabjan, known for its decadent desserts, has grown into a diner-friendly restaurant in just a few months. Their culinary adventure began during their studies abroad. “We found ourselves intrigued by the world of culinary arts,” Saaliha recalls. “Syed started experimenting with recipes in his tiny kitchen, and what began as a hobby soon blossomed into a small food business.”

Their first outlet was opened in Thoraipakkam in July 2022. “We had one staff member helping us, and we both worked in the kitchen,” Syed says. Their offerings, including fried chicken burgers and Focaccia sandwiches, quickly became favourites.

With growing demand, Melt India expanded to a 100-square-foot kiosk on Khader Nawaz Khan Road in February 2023. “This move allowed us to showcase an extended menu and experiment further with our recipes,” says Saaliha. Earlier this year, they opened a full-fledged restaurant on Wallace Garden 3rd Street. “We envisioned a space where customers could relax and enjoy their meals,” Syed notes.

The duo plans to expand in Anna Nagar and south Chennai, and in Dubai.

Address: No 3, Grand One Tower Building, Wallace Garden 3rd Street, Thousand Lights West, Chennai: 600006

Time:4.30 pm to 3 am

Price: Rs 200- Rs 400 per person

Recommendations: Ranch Mixed Wings, Red Beast, Fried Box