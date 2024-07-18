TNUHDB high-rise tenements in the line of fire

In Perumbakkam, the staircases were very close to elevators, posing a risk of fire spreading from the elevator shafts to the staircases, potentially trapping residents. At Gowthamapuram TNUHB flats, although proper fire safety equipment were present, the residents and operators lacked the know-how to use them. Making matters worse, for many tenements, the staircases are the only way to exit, and even these already narrow stairways are in disrepair. Crumbling of concrete portions on the stairways was commonplace. The corridors were also observed to be narrow.

As per the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules 2019, high-rise buildings must contain fire extinguishers, ropes, fire fittings, alarm systems, sprinkler systems, ramps, and fire exits among other safety measures. However, several TNUHDB tenements were found in blatant violations of these rules.

Architect Sudhir Kumar, Peoples Architecture Commonweal, said, “All buildings, including residential ones, must adhere to the National Building Code’s fire safety provisions. These provisions not only include basic fire safety equipment but also ensure appropriately sized staircases and corridors for fire exits, calculated based on the number of occupants.

For high-rise buildings with a maximum of 100 occupants per floor, the staircase width must be at least 1 metre. However, in many residential housing boards, such as those in Perumbakkam and K P Park, the staircases are less than a metre wide, and the corridors are extremely narrow, making them difficult to use during emergencies.”

In a four-storeyed building at Ezhil Nagar too, no fire safety measures were in place and the staircases were extremely damaged and narrow. On the ground floor, the narrow exits were dangerously close to open electrical boxes.

Speaking to TNIE, the Chief Engineer of TNUHDB said, “We are prioritising fire safety measures and ensuring that funds are allocated for them. The existing issues will be rectified as soon as possible.” He denied that staircases and corridors in many tenements were narrow, explaining that new buildings are being constructed according to TNCDBR regulations. “Such issues are only witnessed in older buildings, and they will be addressed,” he added.

24 flats

are there In each floor of the Perumbakkam’s old block, housing about 96 persons

28 flats

are there In each floor of KP Park block, with 112 residents

Extinguisher cases

The fire extinguisher cases were empty and essential safety equipment like fire alarms, fire hydrant and hose reel systems were absent at KP Park