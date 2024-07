Upkeep work: Power cut in parts of Chennai on July 19

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Friday (July 19) to facilitate maintenance work.

Tondiarpet: Melur, Minjur Town, TH Road, Minjur Town, Theradi street, Siruvakkam, Suriya Nagar, BDO Office, Vannipakkam, Seemavaram, RR Palayam, Ariyanvoyal, Pudupedu, Nandhiambakkam, Pattamandhiri, Vallur, Athipattu, S R Palayam, GR Palayam, Kondakarai, Pallipuram. Vazhuthigaimedu, and Karayanmedu.

Adyar: Besant Nagar, Malaviya Avenue, Sasthiri Nagar 1st to 4th Street, Sivakamipuram, Gangai Amman Koil Street, LIC Colony, Subramaniyam Colony, 1st to 3rd Street, Malaviya Avenue, MG Road, RK Nagar main road, 1st to 3rd Cross street, RK Nagar, Maruntheeswarnagar, Sunnambukalvai, Kamarajarnagar, RBI Colony, 1st Main road Sasthirinagar, 6th Cross street Sasthirinagar, 1st cross street Sasthirinagar, Sangam colony, Palavakkam, PRS.Nagar, Bharahidhasan Street, Bharathi Nagar, Ambedkar Street one part, School Street, Vaithiyar Street, Ma Po Ce.street, Suburayan Street, Mosque Street, Anbalagan Street, Narayanasamy Street, Bharathiyar Street, Quaid E-Millath street, VOC street, Sundaramoorthy street, Panchayat street, Vembuliammankoil street, Poonga Street, Amaraananta villa, Bazz Avenue, Jayasankarnagar full area and Vaicosalai.

Nerkundram: RamaniyamAppartments, Bone Mill, LS Hospital, PerumalKoil Street, AVK Street, Arulmigumeenachinagar, Algammalnagar, Palvadi Street, Nethaji Avenue, Sakthinagar, Thiruvallur street, Karuneegar street, Peoples Flat, and PH Road.