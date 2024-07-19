‘2024 poll a personal, political & moral win’: Activist Yogendra Yadav

CHENNAI: Dubbing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a “controlled plebiscite”, prominent activist Yogendra Yadav on Thursday said India would have gotten a new Constitution if the BJP had gotten one more seat than its 2019 tally.

Yadav made the statement while delivering a lecture ‘Are we back to democratic politics? Reading the implications of verdict 2024’ at the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai.

A resounding mandate for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024 would have given them the popular support to dismantle the existing constitution and rewrite it, the activist said and added that before 2024, India was moving towards a “competitive authoritarianism” mixed with “non-theological majoritarianism”.

“However the result was a clear ‘no’. It was a personal, political and moral defeat since the BJP failed to get even 250 seats,” the former psephologist said. He further said that one could not evade the conclusion that NDA had the numbers, but it did not have the mandate. Hence, the hegemony of this regime has been fractured, Yadav said.