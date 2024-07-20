34-yr-old kills elderly woman at Vyasarpadi, steals earring

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly strangling a 78-year-old woman to death with a mobile charging cable inside her house at Vyasarpadi on Wednesday and stealing a gold earring weighing 2 gm from her ear.

Police said the suspect, T Murali alias Jeeva of Korukkupet, his mother Mangamma and a few others were employed by the deceased woman, N Sarojini Bai, and her husband Nagarajan to clean their house a few days ago.

“Finding that the elderly couple stayed alone, Murali planned his attack. On Wednesday evening, Nagarajan left the house for some time. When he returned, he saw his wife lying unconscious. Sarojini was rushed to a hospital, but she was declared brought dead,” a police source said.

Based on a complaint from Nagarajan, police commenced an inquiry. As the CCTV footage allegedly showed Murali entering and exiting the house during the time of the crime, the police nabbed him. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the murder. He was sent for judicial custody on Friday.