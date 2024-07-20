Building Bujji

CHENNAI : Every Bujji is a faithful companion, whether for Dora from Dora the Explorer or Bhairava from Kalki 2898 AD. While the former is a cartoon character, the latter is an AI-powered electric vehicle that embodies intelligence beyond its physical form.

In the Nag Ashwin’s post-apocalyptic dystopian universe, Bujji is all brains without a body. Its physical shape — orange-coloured exterior, black biceps (wheels), and a glass domed head — took almost three years to make. Now, Bujji is hailed as a statement of the talent load the country has and is claimed to be the fifth hero of the film. This character, brought to life in the movie in actress Keerthy Suresh’s voice, was manufactured in Coimbatore. Members from the production team take us through the process, the hurdles, and the success of creating Bujji on screen.

Starting trouble

The story of Bujji’s making can be traced back to 2020. Nag Ashwin, the director of the movie, is a huge fan of the Star Wars franchise and the Marvel movies. He reached out to Haisu Wang, an acclaimed award-winning international concept designer, who has previously lent his contributions to films like Avengers Endgame, Avatar Sequels, and Galaxy of the Guardians Vol 3, to come on board Kalki 2898 AD. “Everyone on the team knew that Bujji was the next big thing. So, Haisu provided us with a proper 3D model of the vehicle with every part to be designed. This gave us an idea of how it should look and build it with every feature explained in detail,” says Saaduddin Syed, the vehicle build supervisor from Vyjayanthi Movies that produced the film. Consequently, the discussions with Haisu went back and forth for a while.

With this lead, the engineering team built miniature versions and brought remote-controlled cars to figure out the dynamics of Bujji. “We also thought we could take an existing vehicle and modify it. We brought in a Jeep and a Thar and were figuring out if we could put Bujji on top of it,” he shares. Three prototypes of Bujji were outlined with others, specifically for tyres, steering, and rear. These were built out of cardboard, thermocol, and laser-cut steel.

Kickstarting the manufacturing

With the design in hand and the modifications not working, the road ahead for the team was difficult. Not knowing where to start or how, Ashwin took to X (formerly Twitter) on March 4, 2022, and wrote, “We are making an Indian sci-fi film called #ProjectK. A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique & beyond the tech of today. If this film does wat it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation. V have a talented, fully Indian team of engineers and designers, but the scale of the project is such that we could use a hand. Such a film has never been attempted before. It would be an honor if you can help us engineer the future” (sic), tagging Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, who agreed to offer his assistance.