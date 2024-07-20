Of Bridge, brawn and brains

CHENNAI: The glossy deck of playing cards has always been synonymous with leisure, enjoyment, and the drive to triumph. Whether whipped out during a school picnic, a family trip, or a social gathering with friends, cards always promise to pick the player’s brain and present a night of possibilities. A hand, whether with the queen of hearts, ace of spades, or the joker, then kickstarts the brain to strategise, whether in Rummy, Poker, or Bluff.

Not as popular in the mainstream, the card game of Bridge evolved from the 17th-century Whist. Popular among the English noble class of the time, the rules of Whist dictate four players (who comprise two partnerships) are each dealt 13 cards from a deck of 52 cards. The objective was to win as many tricks as possible.

Over the years, this game has obtained a competitive edge, with international tournaments like The Bermuda Bowl and The Venice Cup. In the city, Bridge players frequent clubs like the Madras Gymkhana, Mylapore Club, and the T Nagar Club to attempt their hand at and sharpen the game.

Bridge ensures our mental faculty is active, explains Krishnamoorthy Kalyanasundaram, a Bridge trainer. Since 2019, the former engineer has introduced the game to batches of students, sharing his joy and passion through the deck. “When we were young, in our 20s and 30s, we could take to games like cricket. But when you get to your 50s, to keep yourself busy, you can play Bridge,” he says adding that it also boosts sociability as it’s a team game.

Unlike most sports, Bridge is inexpensive, requiring only a deck and a few people across a table. Laughing that this game might sound like French and Latin to beginners, the trainer explains that Bridge is transparent and every bid has a meaning. “My own game has improved considerably since I started teaching.”

Across ages, classes, and mediums

From the old and wizened to the young or middle-aged, this card game can be mastered by all. Kalyanasundaram adds that the game could be played by children who are not inclined to outdoor sports and ones with conditions that might not allow them to relish PT periods or sporting events.

While Bridge may be perceived as a game for the elites, he points out that the best bridge players are rickshaw pullers in Kolkata. They often congregate for a tricky game after a long day of labour or during their break. During the lockdown, many turned to online bridge, forging new partnerships across the web. “This platform BBO, where people can play Bridge 24x7 has been there for a long time, with computer-generated deals. It never caught up in a big way in India but during Covid, the physical Bridge went out of the window then,” he says.