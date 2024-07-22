For women, by women

“Stories like these inspire us and we want to do more. Whereas the candidates say they want recognition and are motivated by us,” shared Nina Reddy, managing director of Savera Hotel and one of the jury members. The all-women jury, who are established entrepreneurs, were given eight minutes to interview each candidate asking them about the commencement of the business, the product dealt with, the profits earned and the future of the work.

“We have gone through a similar phase in our careers and we bring that experience to help the women here. For example, I wanted to start a franchise in my line of operations and was advised to go to a consultancy firm. When one of the candidates had a similar idea to extend her business through a franchise on her own, I suggested she undergo the process through a consultant,” says Swarnamugi Ragupathy, director of BGR NEO, ENEXIO power cooling solutions and Swadhika Foods.

Concurring, Hemachandran says, “We should not underestimate women. They do know how to run a business. But they are hit at scalability. That is why our sponsors invest in the business ideas and give them marketing training after the awards are distributed.” In a similar backstory, N Bharathi is at the awards in need of money.

She has authored 76 books in five months and has been recognised by Harvard University for this achievement. “I do not have a laptop, I work on my mobile phone. People read my words and say that it kindles their feelings. I am very passionate about writing in Tamil and English. Having been recognised nationally, I am unable to take my work a step further because of lack of funds,” she shared.

The interview rounds were conducted for two days, where even NRIs were evaluated. The winners will be announced at an event on August 11 at Lady Andal School’s auditorium.