Ragas rendered in mikeless musical moments

CHENNAI: The audience’s gaze followed as he moved his hand upwards while singing in a high pitch. Accordingly, their eyes trailed down as he changed to a low pitch. Their feet tapped to the ragas he touched upon, enjoying the music. They clapped as he went on from one rendition to another. Thodur Madubasi Krishna, aka TM Krishna, had the rasikas captivated for around 150 minutes with his singing.

On Saturday, some 500m away from the traffic snarls of the city, in the MS Subbulakshmi Auditorium, Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Krishna performed for a gathering of 300. This auditorium, designed by Ramani Ramakrishnan, an acoustic expert, is to promote performances without microphones or electronic amplifications to rediscover the pure quality of vocals. Ramakrishna Murthy, Aruna Sairam, and other singers have performed at the venue previously.

Sashi Kumar, chairman of ACJ, said, “Chennai is one of the biggest concert venues in the world. We noticed that microphones were used indiscriminately, sometimes when used rationally it is good. So, when we were building this place, we thought of one which is acoustically designed to handle mikeless and non-electronic amplified sound.”

“Just like our downtime with our devices, I think it is important for all of us to step back in terms of processing our lives in technology. This concert is similar to how we keep quiet or read a book at times, not doing anything, and taking microphones and intermediaries out is important,” shared Krishna. He rendered seven songs in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Sanskrit and Marathi languages. “Mike changes the texture of the voice,” he added.