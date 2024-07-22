Rewriting the past

CHENNAI: Blood, deceit, revenge and a promise to a dying father — all outline the seventh-century battle that cemented the glory of South Indian rulers for centuries to come. Years after the Pallava king Mahendravarman I faced a humiliating loss to the Chalukyas, his son vowed to reclaim the capital city of Vathapi once he ascended the throne. Narasimhavarman I waged a fierce war against emperor Pulikeshi II, defeating the Chalukyas and establishing the Pallava might.

The Battle of Vathapi Trilogy, penned by Arun Krishnan is a fictional retelling of the same. During an introductory meeting of the books Nandi’s Charge, Varaha’s Vengeance, and Simha’s Roar was conducted by the Chennai International Centre. A discussion about the series was conducted in the presence of author, playwright, columnist, and poet, Shreekumar Varma, and historian Chithra Madhavan, who focusses on Indian temple history, architecture, sculpture and iconography.

The panel’s love for history was evident in the conversation that followed. “I write history in fiction, Arun writes history as fiction and Chithra’s work is history set in stone,” said Shreekumar. Arun is originally from Thanjavur, and as a young boy at the Brihadeeshwara temple, he let himself wonder if Raja Raja Chozhan had ever set foot in the very spot he was standing in.

His interest in the subject began with his class 7 history teacher, who taught her students the Brahmi script so that they could read an Ashokan inscription in their history textbooks. In 2011, Arun read Amish’s Immortals of Meluha and found himself inspired to do justice to stories from south India. He felt compelled to correct the myths regarding south India’s past and was particularly drawn to the life of Immadi Pulikeshi. Chithra further emphasised the importance of Arun’s work, saying, “Much of our written history comes from above the Vindhyas. South Indian history remains largely neglected.”