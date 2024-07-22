The Banyan to host 'homelessness summit' from July 23 in Chennai

CHENNAI: With a focus on providing people facing severe mental health conditions and homelessness with comprehensive care, The Banyan and The Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health (BALM) is set to host a multi-stakeholder dialogue as part of their fourth International Conference from July 23 to 25 at Hotel Savera in Chennai.

Lakshmi Narasimhan, the director of The Banyan, said, “The Banyan collaborates with the state government and the National Health Mission to implement Emergency Care and Recovery Centres (ECRCs) for homeless individuals with mental health conditions.

While many individuals are reintegrated into family or independent living after receiving care, some face difficulties. To support them, The Banyan offers the ‘Home Again’ programme, designed to facilitate their transition to stable living arrangements.”

The three-day event will feature discussions ranging from inclusive development, crisis response, and proactive community care. Inclusive ecosystems for individuals with long-term care needs will also be explored. Speakers at the conference include MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Additional Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Supriya Sahu, and National Health Mission Director Shilpa Prabhakar among others.