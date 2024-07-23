I am the wildest dreams of my ancestors, says rapper Arivu

CHENNAI : “I am just a young man trying to understand why they mad at me for what my ancestors meant.”

— Brother Bigson Mandela, 'Valliamma Peraandi', Vol 01.

Let’s rewind a bit. As a child, the independent singer, rapper, and hip-pop artiste Arivu recalls his school teacher telling him, he won’t be able to study because of his caste background. Unable to grasp what this statement meant, he asked other classmates about ‘caste’ and cried and cried. “Later, my paati Valliamma stormed into my classroom and told the vaadhiyar that her grandson was put into this school with their hard work. I saw her bravery and wanted that,” says the Arakkonam-based rapper at a press meet at LV Prasad College.

These instances of Valliamma’s bravery followed Arivu through his life and punctuated his musical journey. Two years after Enjoy Enjaami, produced by Santosh Narayanan and embroiled in controversy, Arivu returns to songs of his grandmother, stories of bravery, and experiences born from bitter paavaka-seeds of discrimination. Most recently, it informed his 12-song album Valliamma Peraandi: Vol 01 — with record label Sony Music India — which tackles themes of untouchability, love, resistance, and family. Launched on July 18, the artiste’s birthday, it travels across jazz, EDM, folk styles, and hip-hop genres, and involves contributions from other artists like Rashmeet Kaur and Gaana Bala.

If a stray Twitter user visits the independent singer’s X (formerly Twitter) handle @Arivubeing, they’ll be greeted by his pinned post: a smiling photo with Valliamma and her grandson and the line: “Slavery is not our history, Slavery interrupted our history.” A similar photo, depicting Arivu with his grandmother seated at a table and sheathed by green light, was aptly chosen as the album cover.

The entry into the track pulls listeners into Arivu’s inner world as it begins with a woman, calling out “Bigson, Bigson, bigsappa”, the rapper’s nickname, and a man asking “Enga poitaan theriliye? (where is he gone?). Personal, political, and pride meet as laughter mingles with a line “he’s so cool, he’s so handsome, just a Bigson, so romantic, superstar.” From ‘Origins’, ‘Block Panniten’ to ‘Maala’, the inevitable occurs — the listener melting into head-bobbing, semi-kuththu moves and a feeling of hearing the beating heart of an artiste’s album, crafted over two years.