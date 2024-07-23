It’s all about movement

CHENNAI: The fascinating thing about board games is the pathways that the game pieces follow in the course of the game. In some they are defined by the throw of the dice. In some, it’s based on strategy.

What strikes me when I look at Indian traditional dice games, it is the absolute variety of pathways that one can take to reach the destination or the endpoint. In the simplest one like Parama Padam or the traditional Snakes and Ladders, everybody starts at the first point, and everybody ends at the same point.

However, if you take a game like Chaupad or Dhayakattam from which the more modern Ludo is born, the players start at different places on the board and each player has his own end space. Although players cross paths, the origin and destination are different and unique to each player.

There are other dice games where players start at two or three different places, but all end in the same place. There are games where people start at the same place but end in different places. And there is one unique board where the starting point of one player is the end point of the second and the end point of the second player is the starting point of the first. This variety of games and boards is fascinating.

If one were to take it as a metaphor for life itself, our games tell us that each of us has our own journeys. In some aspects of life, like our chronological growth and development, all of us may have the same journey from birth to our passing, which like the game of Parama Padam or Snakes and Ladders, has a point of origin and destination, although each of us complete it at our own pace.