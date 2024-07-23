Kodungaiyur dumpyard reclamation project in Tamil Nadu likely to launch in August

CHENNAI: The Kodungaiyur dumpyard reclamation project, one of the largest biomining projects in South India, which requires processing of 48.92 lakh tonnes of legacy waste spread across 155.73 acres of land, is expected to start next month.

Prashant Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer of Blue Planet Environmental Solutions told TNIE that part of the project, which was awarded to Blue Planet’s portfolio company Zigma by the Greater Chennai Corporation in February, will be completed within two years.

According to the corporation’s project documents, the bio-mining project involves excavation, processing of already dumped waste and disposal of recovered waste in an environmentally friendly manner complying with 2019 CPCB guidelines. Confirming the development, corporation officials said they were waiting for the go-ahead from the project management consultants. Installation of plant and machinery is underway. The work is expected to begin in August.

The project will be executed at a cost of Rs 640.83 crore through a tripartite arrangement between the union government, state government and the Chennai corporation. While the union and state governments will cover 41% of the project cost, the corporation will bear the remaining expenses. The project is expected to process nearly 12,000 tonnes of legacy waste daily, making it one of the largest bio-mining projects in the world.