What is a lie that makes us realise the truth?

“A strange thought occurred to me as I looked at the stone and bronze sculptures in the temple. In the West, these are now found mostly in museums and galleries and are referred to as Indian art. Yet, I grew up praying to these as a child and never thought of them as art.”

He throws light on how art is so well integrated into the fabric of life in India in the form of the daily rituals, music and dance that, it is very difficult to know where art ends and where ordinary life begins. True to his observation, art in India was never separated as a thing of beauty that was an exclusive privilege of the classes; as it is in the West. Also, Indic art had a universal purpose as how meaning exists within a word. Therefore, culture was the ‘art of living life’ (purusartha-s) and science was the ‘art of knowing reality’ (darsana-s).

The aesthetic sensibilities of our ancestors are ingrained in all of us. Although seasonal to cite as an example, aesthetics can be witnessed even today during festivities, in the form of kolams in the doorways and passageways of homes and apartments. No school teaches how to draw intricate patterns using dots and lines; yet, the dots are precise, and the lines are seamless, continuous and flowing, revealing neither the beginning nor the end. They are attractive to catch the eye of a visitor; so much so that he/she hesitates to walk over it. This gesture of not stepping over a thing of beauty is also as a result of inherent intuitiveness to acknowledge a human effort. Even though these gestures may not be life altering, they are nevertheless signs of individuals and communities in a society showing politeness and perceptiveness.

Aesthetics is thus the sensitivity with which one responds to an environment. This sensitivity is not a mark of weakness; it is rather a mark of cultural outlook that is akin to awareness. Even though awareness is inherent in all, the aesthetic sensitivity alone comes spontaneously only to some when the perception of ‘taste’ is already inherent or nurtured as a result of culture. Therefore, aesthetics is related to intuition, sophistication and refinement. This acquired flavour cannot be imposed or forced. It is personal and intimate, and it emerges from a sacred place within.

The ancient Tamizh acknowledged this sacred space as akam (‘aham’ in Sanskrit). Akam is the encapsulation of one’s own inner landscape. The akam poetries of Sangam literature are hence intimate monologues and dialogues of love (Sanskrit: srrigaram, Tamizh: kadal), longings (Sanskrit: iccha, Tamizh: asai) and conflicts within one’s self (Sanskrit: kama, Tamizh: kamam). They are outpourings of rich emotional life experiences that can engage any being, making them spontaneously dance like the dervish.