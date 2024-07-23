Wheels India ltd emerge as champions of Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy

CHENNAI: M Ravi Teja’s 4/13 came in handy for Wheels India to beat Apollo Tyres by seven wickets in the final of the 19th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy on Sunday. They emerged as the champions for the second consecutive time. K Manoj Lal of Apollo Tyres was the highest run getter with 151 runs, while Ravi Teja was the highest wicket-taker with 15 wickets. N Srinivasa Rao, president, Thiruvallur DCA gave the prizes. Brief scores: Final: Apollo Tyres 80 in 26.1 ovs (M Ravi Teja 4/13, J Sathish 3/28) lost to Wheels India Ltd 81/3 in 16.2 ovs.

Triple delight for Biren, Viswas

Shillong’s 17-year-old Jaden Rahman Pariat (MRF Formula 2000) and Bengaluru’s 16-year-old Abhay Mohan (MRF Formula 1600) bagged splendid victories on Sunday at the Madras International Circuit as the curtains came down on the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2024 - Powered by STORM-X.

While Jaden came up with two super-aggressive drives for a double to add to his five wins in the previous two rounds in February, Abhay, in only his first season in single-seater racing, swept nine consecutive victories, including a triple crown. Both are in good space to clinch the championship titles in their respective categories with one more round remaining. Jaden won the Indian Oil special award for clocking the fastest lap (1min, 33.155secs) of the weekend across all categories.