Wheels India ltd emerge as champions of Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy

CHENNAI: M Ravi Teja’s 4/13 came in handy for Wheels India to beat Apollo Tyres by seven wickets in the final of the 19th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy on Sunday. They emerged as the champions for the second consecutive time. K Manoj Lal of Apollo Tyres was the highest run getter with 151 runs, while Ravi Teja was the highest wicket-taker with 15 wickets. N Srinivasa Rao, president, Thiruvallur DCA gave the prizes. Brief scores: Final: Apollo Tyres 80 in 26.1 ovs (M Ravi Teja 4/13, J Sathish 3/28) lost to Wheels India Ltd 81/3 in 16.2 ovs.
Triple delight for Biren, Viswas
Shillong’s 17-year-old Jaden Rahman Pariat (MRF Formula 2000) and Bengaluru’s 16-year-old Abhay Mohan (MRF Formula 1600) bagged splendid victories on Sunday at the Madras International Circuit as the curtains came down on the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2024 - Powered by STORM-X.
While Jaden came up with two super-aggressive drives for a double to add to his five wins in the previous two rounds in February, Abhay, in only his first season in single-seater racing, swept nine consecutive victories, including a triple crown. Both are in good space to clinch the championship titles in their respective categories with one more round remaining. Jaden won the Indian Oil special award for clocking the fastest lap (1min, 33.155secs) of the weekend across all categories.
Mumbai’s Biren Pithawalla (N1 Racing) also achieved a triple without facing much of a challenge to remain unbeaten in the Indian Touring Cars category. Chennai’s Hatim Shabbir (Performance Racing) won all the three races in the Indian Junior Touring Cars class to come within three points of leader and team-mate Srinivas Teja.
Redline Racing’s Justin Singh from Gurugram won two of the three races this weekend in the Super Stock category which provisionally placed him six points behind championship leader Bala Prasath (DTS Racing) from Coimbatore who won the other race in the triple-header. Pune’s Diana Pundole, a mother of two, picked up sufficient points in the three MRF Saloons (Toyota Etios) races to lead the points table though she failed to win any of the outings. Chikkamagaluru’s 20-year-old Tarushi Vikram also enjoyed a good weekend, with a P3 finish in one race and top-five in the other two that has provisionally placed her third.
Provisional results: MRF F2000 (Race-2): 1. Jaden Rahman Pariat (15min, 48.421sec); 2. Chetan Surineni (16:13.812); 3. Akhil Agarwal (16:23.584). Race-3 (8 laps): 1. Jaden Rahman Pariat (12:45.676); 2. Chetan Surineni (13:00.405); 3. Akhil Agarwal (13:07.807). MRF F1600 (Race-2): 1. Abhay Mohan (17:26.053); 2. Zahan Commissariat (17:29.637); 3. Monith Kumaran (17:31.157). Race-3 (8 laps): 1. Abhay Mohan (13:55.948); 2. Monith Kumaran (14:05.481); 3. Saishiva Sankaran (14:07.197). Indian Touring Cars (Race-2): 1. Biren Pithawalla (19mins, 07.820secs); 2. Deepak Ravikumar (19:13.510). Note: Only 2 finishers. Race-3 (8 laps): 1. Biren Pithawalla (15:29.920); 2. Deepak Ravikumar (15:31.302); 3. Anant Pithawalla (15:38.100). Indian Junior Touring Cars (Race-2): 1. Hatim Shabbir (19:36.631); 2. Yug Italiya (19:48.982); 3. Dean Mascarenhas (20:01528). Race-3 (8 laps): 1. Hatim Shabbir (15:41.300); 2. Srinivas Teja (15:44.905); 3. Yug Italiya (15:56.309). Super Stock (Race-2): 1. Bala Prasath (20:58.260); 2. Justin Singh (20:58.386); 3. Angad Matharoo (Chandigarh, pvt) (21:04.759). Race-3 (8 laps): 1. Justin Singh (16:49.050); 2. Angad Matharoo (17:04.842); 3. Bala Prasath (17:05.324). MRF Saloons (Toyota Etios) Race-2: 1. Kesara Godage (20:53.702); 2. Anirudha Aravind (21:00.207); 3. Tarushi Vikram (21:03.048). Race-3 (8 laps): 1. Kesara Godage (16:39.241); 2. Anirudha Aravind (16:40.086); 3. Diana Pundole (16:41.460). Polo Cup (Race-2): 1. Dhruv Chavan (19:27.389); 2. Ojas Surve (19:29.874); 3. Aditya Patnaik (19:30.348). Race-3 (8 laps): 1. Aditya Patnaik (15:36.664). 2. Dhruv Chavan (15:38.699); 3. Ojas Surve (15:39.687). Race-4: 1. Dhruv Chavan (19:29.079); 2. Aditya Patnaik (19:30.259); 3. Ojas Surve (19:30.834). Formula LGB 1300 (Race-2): 1. Viswas Vijayaraj (18:53.663); 2. Diljit TS (19:01.197); 3. Neev Datta (19:02.725). Race-3 (8 laps): 1. Viswas Vijayaraj (15:09.240); 2. Diljith TS (15:09.684); 3. Bala Prasath (15:10.103).