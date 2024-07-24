India narrowly misses semifinals at World Junior Squash Championships

CHENNAI : India boys and girls lost narrowly in the quarterfinals of the World Junior Squash Championships Team competition in Houston. The sixth-seeded boys went down 1-2 to fourth-seed South Korea, and the girls by an identical margin to third seed Malaysia.

Yuvraj Wadhwani got India boys off to a winning start with a 3-2 win over Seojin Oh. However, Shaurya Bawa, who last week won individual bronze, went down to individual silver medallist Joo Young Na in four close games. In the deciding tie, Kun Kim proved too strong for Arihant KS. India results (quarterfinals): Boys: India lost to South Korea 1-2 (Yuvraj Wadhwani bt Seojin Oh 11-7, 4-11, 7-11,11-7,11-6; Shaurya Bawa lost to Joo Young Na 9-11, 11-6, 9-11, 6-11; Arihant KS lost to Kun Kim 7-11, 6-11, 9-11); Girls: India lost to Malaysia 1-2 (Shameena Riaz lost to Whitney Wilson 7-11, 3-11, 10-12; Anahat Singh bt Thanusaa Uthrian 6-11, 15-13, 11-6, 5-11, 11-6; Nirupama Dubey lost to Doyce Ye San Lee 7-11, 11-7,11-5, 10-12, 3-11).

Orazly makes winning start

In a fierce battle between two foreign Grandmasters Annageldyev Orazly (Turmenikistan) and Sizhvesky Alexander (Russia) on the top board, the latter employed the Pelikan variation of Sicilian defence. In an attacking game, black outwitted white after winning an exchange. Combining his Queen and rook he scored an emphatic victory by attacking the white king at the 21st Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit Tournament. J Meghanatha Reddy, Member Secretary SDAT inaugurated the meet by making a formal move over the chess board against GM RB Ramesh in the presence of Manickam, president, of TNSCA. Results: Round 1: Annageldyev Orazly 1 (Turmenikistan) 0 lost to Alexander (Russia) 1; Mangandan S (India) .5 drew with Manik Mikulas (Slovakia) .5; Akash G (India) 1 bt Athvik Adiga (India) 0; Lokesh N (India) 0 lost to Adireddy Arjun (India) 1.