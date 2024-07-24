Shamshad Begum's culinary charisma redefines home-cooked meals

Yet, not every recipe was straightforward. Her quick-cook ‘fluffy egg omelette’ turned out to be a huge task for the team, taking three hours and 30 to 40 eggs to get right. “Cooking and shooting are two different things... By the time we adjusted the camera angles, one side would be burnt. But it’s all worth it when we see the final product,” she says. Eventually, the influencer turned to easy family-friendly recipes.

Every guest who visits Shamshad, including celebrities who feel like family, raves about her mother’s trusty, mouth-watering shammi kebab. “It’s my favourite dish. It has an outstanding taste and a super soft texture that melts in your mouth. You’ll never find this at a restaurant. The mutton keema ratio makes it unprofitable for eateries,” she says.

Followers also discover the allure of semiya biryani and nombu kanji, both one-pot wonders with endless possibilities. “The biryani is super simple yet mind-blowingly delicious. Whether with prawn, chicken, or veggies, it’s perfect for any meal. Add ragi or millet semiya for a healthy twist,” suggests Shamshad, making it ideal for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. As for nombu kanji, it is a dish found in abundance during fasting at every home, mosque, restaurant, cloud kitchen, and catering unit. Gentle on the stomach, Shamshad underlines, it is adaptable to dietary needs, filling, and nutritious.

This summer, to beat the heat, the cook introduced us to a shake made with the king of fruits for the summer — the mango milkshake. “Chia and sabja seeds add cooling properties. Soak mangoes for an hour before eating. Mangoes are rich in antioxidants and vitamins, but enjoy in moderation,” she notes.

Spoonfuls of success

The video that she put out earlier this week was for an authentic home-style Nalli Ghosh biryani. Looking ahead, Shamshad is excited about her upcoming episodes and has plans to expand her exploration to our homes. “We shot a traditional Muslim badam halwa, It’s a delicacy served at weddings and very close to my heart,” she reveals, adding that making videos is a task. Her team, including assistant Renu and videographer Dinesh, are crucial to her success. “Dinesh has a particular style of shooting, and we hire more lighting and set up a proper studio for each shoot,” she adds.

While food blogging and documenting fancy aesthetic cafes are her trademark, her USP lies in attracting audiences and teaching people that cooking is a super fun experience. “You do not have to stand still and cook food...

it’s more about enjoying what you cook that adds more flavour to your dish; like light music can make your soul float adding the aroma of food all around the household,” she says.

With plans to start a YouTube channel and explore more of Tamil Nadu, her culinary journey is just beginning. Shamshad plans to explore the historical and cultural aspects of Chennai through her ‘Old is Gold’ series. Shamshad’s story is one of passion, innovation, and resilience. Now taking on new challenges, she hopes to continue to reinvent herself and reach new heights.

Ammi’s Mutton Laal Masala

Ingredients

Onion: 1 or two

Ginger-garlic paste: 1 tbsp

Mutton: 1/2 kg

Tomato: 3, big

For masala

Red chilli powder: 1 tbsp

Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp

Garam masala: 2 tbsp

Salt: As per taste

Method

Add oil in a pan, and thinly sliced onions. Sauté until golden brown.

Add ginger-garlic paste to the onions and sauté for another two minutes. Add mutton and mix well until the mutton releases its juice. Purée the tomatoes. Add this with the masala and finely chopped coriander.

Pressure cook it for 5 to 7 whistles or until the mutton gets soft. (Tip: Use mutton front shoulder which has the perfect bone-to-soft flesh ratio and is easy to cook as well.)

Reduce this gravy until it becomes a thokku. Add some pepper powder in the end for that extra oomph.