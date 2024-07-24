Struggles of Chennai's trans community: Harsh reality of limited opportunities

CHENNAI : Through the narrow alley beside a canal, strewn with garbage and plastics, Lily* ushered me to her house in Mylapore. She lives in a single room that is surrounded by other houses. Her place is usually frequented by her friends, and when I stepped inside, Lily introduced Arun* and Rithu*. She distinctly stressed that they are educated. There was pride in her tone when she said Arun is a graduate and Rithu has enrolled her name in a college to pursue BA Tamil.

Lily, who is now in her early twenties, also went to school, but she knows that school education cannot earn her a desired life and job. Lily was in class 8 when she realised that she was a woman — she began to see changes in her interests. She says, “I started wearing t-shirts, started growing my hair, started applying kohl, started wearing paavadai (skirt).” This transition, she says, created a lot of problems for her. People’s perceptions about her also started changing, which forced to leave home and school after class 9.

She then joined the trans community where she could live a trouble-free life. But to sustain herself, she had to look for jobs. She says, “I had worked in small companies. But they would tease me, pass vulgar comments, and make me uncomfortable with their gaze, and so, I had to leave those jobs.” Lack of higher education surfaced our conversation every now and then. She laments, “Government’s aid benefits the educated. What do we do?”

Not just educational background, one’s gender also determines if one gets a job or not. A lot of places they have sought for jobs look for a cis man or cis woman. LiIy says, “I don’t understand why we are driven away. The equality that is seen on papers hasn’t yet seeped into the majority of human minds.”