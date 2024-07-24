Tamil Nadu CM inspects Kalaignar centenary hospital, directs officials to fulfil requests of doctors

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital at King Institute in Guindy, and interacted with patients and their attendants on Tuesday.

Later, the Chief Minister shared a video of his visit on the social media platform ‘X’ and wrote that it gave him immense happiness to hear about the functioning of the hospital from patients.

“I have ordered the officials to fulfil the requests made by the doctors regarding the needs of the hospital,” Stalin said. The doctors requested the CM mainly for the appointment of additional doctors and housekeeping staff, besides other things.

The hospital was inaugurated on June 15 last year by the Chief Minister. The 1,000-bed hospital was set up at Rs 380 crore cost.