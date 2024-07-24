Tamil play 'Sarvam Guru Mayam' to celebrate Swami Ramakrishnananda’s legacy

CHENNAI : In the annals of Indian spirituality, few names resonate with the same reverence and impact as Swami Ramakrishnananda. His guru was Ramakrishna Paramahamsa whose life was a testament to unwavering devotion, relentless service, and profound spiritual insight.

Bringing his story with a blend of passion and drama, the Tamil play Sarvam Guru Mayam is set to enchant audiences at the Narada Gana Sabha this Sunday. Written and directed by K Vivekshankar and produced by Sri Ramakrishna Math, Chennai, under the auspices of Kartik Fine Arts, this event promises to be a profound tribute to the life and sacrifices of Swami Ramakrishnananda.

The play commemorates the jayanthi of Swami Ramakrishnananda, who played a pivotal role in establishing the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna movement in south India. Known for his unwavering devotion to his guru and his close association with Swami Vivekananda, Swami Ramakrishnananda’s story is one of immense spiritual dedication and relentless service.

“We intend to highlight the immense contributions and struggles of Swami Ramakrishnananda,” says Vivekshankar. “He was instrumental in bringing the services of the Ramakrishna Math to Chennai, and through this play, we aim to share his inspiring journey with the public.”

An evocative background score and songs composed by Sadhaga Paravaigal Sankar will enhance the play’s exceptional cast, led by theatre artiste Kathadi Ramamurthy. This production, supported by the efforts of the theatre group Prayatna, aims to provide a vivid, live experience that connects devotion and drama deeply with the audience.