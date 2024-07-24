Tamil play 'Sarvam Guru Mayam' to celebrate Swami Ramakrishnananda’s legacy

CHENNAI : In the annals of Indian spirituality, few names resonate with the same reverence and impact as Swami Ramakrishnananda. His guru was Ramakrishna Paramahamsa whose life was a testament to unwavering devotion, relentless service, and profound spiritual insight.
Bringing his story with a blend of passion and drama, the Tamil play Sarvam Guru Mayam is set to enchant audiences at the Narada Gana Sabha this Sunday. Written and directed by K Vivekshankar and produced by Sri Ramakrishna Math, Chennai, under the auspices of Kartik Fine Arts, this event promises to be a profound tribute to the life and sacrifices of Swami Ramakrishnananda.
The play commemorates the jayanthi of Swami Ramakrishnananda, who played a pivotal role in establishing the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna movement in south India. Known for his unwavering devotion to his guru and his close association with Swami Vivekananda, Swami Ramakrishnananda’s story is one of immense spiritual dedication and relentless service.
“We intend to highlight the immense contributions and struggles of Swami Ramakrishnananda,” says Vivekshankar. “He was instrumental in bringing the services of the Ramakrishna Math to Chennai, and through this play, we aim to share his inspiring journey with the public.”
An evocative background score and songs composed by Sadhaga Paravaigal Sankar will enhance the play’s exceptional cast, led by theatre artiste Kathadi Ramamurthy. This production, supported by the efforts of the theatre group Prayatna, aims to provide a vivid, live experience that connects devotion and drama deeply with the audience.
For Vivekshankar, the stage is not just a platform for storytelling but a medium for profound connection. “Staging plays allows me to connect with the audience in person,” he shares. “As a writer and director, this medium gives me the freedom to express my creativity and bring genuine stories to life.”
The central message of the play, ‘Service to Guru is Service to God’, echoes the philosophy that Swami Ramakrishnananda lived by. This play seeks to impart this timeless wisdom to its viewers.
The organisers, Prayatna and Sri Ramakrishna Math, Chennai, hope that Sarvam Guru Mayam will reach a wide audience and foster a deeper understanding of the spiritual and cultural heritage of the Ramakrishna movement. “The services of Sri Ramakrishna Math to the public are well-known,” Vivekshankar notes. “We intend to bring the life of Swami Ramakrishnananda to the public through this play.”
As the anticipation builds, Vivekshankar also looks ahead to future projects. His upcoming play, a Tamil stage production on a Karma Yogi, results from years of research and is expected to be staged next year.
Sarvam Guru Mayam brings forth the enduring legacy of Swami Ramakrishnananda and the talking tradition of Tamil theatre. The play is open for everyone to experience a story of faith, resilience, and unwavering devotion.
Date: July 28
Time: 6.30 pm
Venue: Narada Gana Sabha (main hall)