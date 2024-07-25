In her golden year

On her teaching journey

When I was learning under Dakshina Murti sir, he asked me to teach other students. He used to say, “I want to see you teach”. I never had a sense of responsibility and had fun because I knew sir was there behind me, watching. But it was like delivering a child when I had to take on that responsibility with the establishment of Natya Vriksha. I always overthink about what more could be done. So, I read stories, and make my students read mythology to get rooted in the Indian culture. I take them to temples and make them dance there to get a feel of what it is like to go to Vrindavan. The student’s complexion of the dance would change because there’s no audience you are dancing to but for the Lord.

The canvas that I carve out for the students is not dance but a performative art. Dance is catharsis for some, aesthetics for some, a movement for some, a storytelling device, a strong way of abstract movements that you create, and for some, it’s the philosophy of the dance that attracts them. Dance has so much to offer and I see it as an opportunity to bring in life skills. That is when a teacher becomes a guru.

On a memorable moment

When India was celebrating its 50th year of Independence, a dance festival was organised by the Government of India inside Sangeet Natak Akademi premises. Generations of dancers such as Mrinalini Sarabhai and Shanta Rao to Vyjathanthimala performed. Ours was the last generation that got added to that list. It was gratifying to see my name on that poster with these names. The names I grew up watching, appreciating, and loving.

On evolution in practising the art form

The dedication and the passion with which you approach the art form are a prerequisite if you want to become a dancer. Practising should be made a lifestyle, if not, then it shows on stage. These were important then and are now.

The problematic changes include learning with stakes. Earlier, school meant a temple of learning. Today, parents view the practice as something transactional. Their mindset is, ‘I’m giving so much money, you better deliver’. The second is the audience’s attention span. A programme which used to be three and a half hours long is at best two hours now. Most programmes are shared evenings, and the performers get only about 40 minutes to an hour. Those truncated versions have impacted the kind of pieces that are now created. It is a big change, and I find it to be a sad change. The liberty in time and space is not there for the dance anymore.

On exploring dance

In today’s stressful society, children growing up in these big cities are put to test every day. For them to have a safe space, where they come to destress, learn to connect with the culture of rich lands, and learn about the poetry, mythology, music, lyrics, and rhythm is important. Dance has so much to offer with respect to teaching and learning that we have not explored enough. I would certainly engage in widening the parameters within which we teach dance. Everybody doesn’t become a dancer, but the process has to be enriching and stay with them for life.

Padma Shri in 2007

Sangeeta Natak Akademi Award in 2016

Nritya Perunjyoti in 2020 by the Association of Bharatanatyam Artists of India (ABHAI)

Natya Kalasikhamani in 2022 by The Indian Fine Arts Society (Chennai)