61-year-old killed for questioning man playing loud music in Chennai

CHENNAI: An autorickshaw driver residing in a paying guest accommodation in Triplicane has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 61-year-old man who had reprimanded him for playing music out loud.

Police said the deceased, S Thambiraj, a security guard hailing from Kanniyakumari, lived next door to Sivakasi-native S Aiyanar. On Monday, Aiyanar played songs in a loud volume and this irked Thambiraj. They got into an argument and before long Aiyanar hit Thambiraj with a wooden log.

The 61-year-old was rushed to a hospital and police arrested Aiyanar on an attempt to murder charge on Tuesday. However, Thambiraj succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday night and the case was altered to murder.

In another incident, a woman from Villivakkam was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly strangling her husband to death using a dupatta. Police said the suspect, G Shajitha Banu (38), brought her husband’s body to a city hospital on February 28 this year and claimed that he had died due to health complications as he was diabetic and had high blood pressure. The deceased was identified as Ghouse (48).

The hospital authorities informed the police who registered a case of unnatural death. Later, a postmortem examination was conducted and the report stated that Ghouse died due to strangulation.

Police brought in Shajitha for interrogation and eventually she confessed to the crime on Wednesday. On February 28, the duo had an argument over Ghouse’s arrest and release in a sexual harassment case. In a fit of rage, Shajitha allegedly strangled him to death with her dupatta, the police said. After an inquiry, she was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday.