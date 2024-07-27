CMRL slams H Raja’s ‘malicious’ remark

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has hit out at the “erroneous and malicious” statements recently made by BJP leader H Raja against the company and its senior officials, and clarified that the shifting of the Durgai Amman Koil gopuram and the relocation of Sri Rathna Vinayagar Koil at Whites Road were taken up based on the 2018 Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Corridor 3 of CMRL Phase-II work.

CMRL said Raja’s statements, which claimed that unwarranted demolition of the Durgai Amman Temple and Rathna Vinayagar Temple was underway near Thousand Lights metro station, were incorrect

A statement from CMRL said, “Unfortunately, it has not been possible to avoid the shifting/relocation of these structures due to design constraints pertaining to the underground section. It is pertinent to mention that this matter is before the Madras HC and is hence, sub-judice. It is emphasised that Chennai Metro is giving due regard to religious sentiments of all communities while implementing major project of public importance that will benefit public at large.”

Highlighting that shifting of structures, including those that are related to religious practices, is inevitable in some cases, the CMRL said such action is carried out as per law and without any religious affiliation in any manner whatsoever. It pointed out that wherever it has been feasible, the CMRL has realigned certain works to ensure that some temples were not impacted.