India boys finish sixth at World Junior Squash Championships

CHENNAI: At the World Junior Squash Championships which concluded in Houston, India boys finished sixth and the girls seventh in the team events. The boys lost to England 1-2 in the match for fifth position, while the girls beat New Zealand 2-1 in the clash for the seventh - both matches going to the decider.

India results:

Boys: India lost to England 1-2 (Shaurya Bawa bt Yusuf Sheikh 3-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7; Yuvraj Wadhwani lost to Bailey Malik 11-5, 9-11, 8-11, 14-16; Ayaan Vazilalli lost to Dylan Roberts 11-6, 9-11, 9-11, 7-11).

Girls: India bt New Zealand 2-1 (Shameena Riaz lost to Ella Lash 7-11, 12-10, 13-11, 4-11, 4-11; Nirupama Dubey bt Anabel Gemmell 9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 8-11, 11-9; Unnati Tripathi bt Ella Hill 11-4, 11-3, 11-6)

Aakash in sole lead

Candidate Master Aakash G regained the sole lead with five points at the end of the seventh round of the 21st Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit chess tournament held in Chennai. In the Grunfeld defense, the leader tamed IM Slizhevsky Alexander by cornering his king to a forced mate in 41 moves. Aakash now needs two points from the remaining two rounds to obtain his maiden IM norm.

In a Sicilian game, GM Manik Mikulas saddled his rooks and bishops to rip open Uriintuya Uurtasaikh’s castled king to score a fluent win after 42 moves. N Lokesh adopted Caro Kann defense against FM Daaevik Wadhawan but failed in the later part of the middle and gave up the fight in vain.