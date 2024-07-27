Remembering a late President with a picture puzzle

CHENNAI: The Marina Mall will celebrate Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Remembrance Day with an official world record attempt on today, starting at 11 am. In partnership with Craft Workshops, they are hosting an event to create the largest line art picture puzzle of our former President.

“This extraordinary event invites the community to come together to honour Dr Kalam’s legacy and contribute to a world record. Participants will have the unique opportunity to be a part of history by assisting in the creation of this massive line art puzzle; 400 participants and 400 puzzle pieces to create a larger line art of Kalam sir,” said Mohammed Wasif, head of marketing at The Marina Mall.

“Each contributor will receive a certificate by Virtue Book of World Records recognising their vital role in achieving this remarkable feat,” said Suresh, record co-ordinator.

For more details, and to register for the event, contact: Prasanna at 9384003105 or Suresh at 989456743.